Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool bombshell – ‘I can confirm that it’s true’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Al-Hilal are interested in Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, but after TEAMtalk revealed that the 46-year-old is not itching to leave, the transfer guru has made a similar claim.

The future of Richard Hughes as the Liverpool sporting director has been cast into doubt, following reports that Al-Hilal want to appoint him in a similar role this summer.

There have even been wild suggestions that an agreement is in place between Hughes and Al-Hilal, but TEAMtalk understand that is not the case.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 17, 2026: “Reports claimed that Hughes has been in talks to move to the Pro League and agreed to terms but club sources have told TEAMtalk that no such deal exists.

“Hughes is widely considered to have managed a very tough summer very well last time around, smashing clubs records to land the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

“We understand that FSG are fully behind [CEO Michael] Edwards and Hughes, and have no qualms that he remains one of the very best.

“Sources indicate that it would not be a shock if someone was interested in Hughes, but they insist no talks have taken place.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs subsequently wrote on X on March 18, 2026: “Al-Hilal have identified Richard Hughes as one of the leading contenders to become their new sporting director.

“Not the first time Hughes has been on Al-Hilal’s list and he has turned down initial advances in the past.

“Al-Hilal would like Hughes to start this summer.

“However, as of now, Hughes has not communicated to Liverpool any desire to leave, nor has the club had any approach from Al-Hilal.

“As it stands, suggestions Hughes has already agreed to join Al-Hilal are wide of the mark.

“Hughes is contracted until summer 2027 and this summer is viewed as meaningful as Liverpool continue to revamp their squad.

“Liverpool still believe Hughes feels a sense of responsibility to continue the transition both on the field and off since Jurgen Klopp departed.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Hughes is indeed on Al-Hilal’s radar, but he has backed our claim from earlier this week that no agreement is in place.

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Richard Hughes ‘totally committed to Liverpool’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “According to reports in Saudi Arabia, and I can confirm that it’s true, that Richard Hughes, Liverpool director, is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, especially from Al-Hilal.

“So, Richard Hughes is now the clear favourite to become the future director at Al-Hilal.

“The point is the timing and when this is going to happen.

“Because Richard Hughes remains absolutely and totally committed to Liverpool project and he’s very happy at the club.

“So, he remains completely focused on the Liverpool project, but the interest from Saudi is true.

“So, they are trying from Saudi to find a solution for Richard Hughes, for now, for the future.

“Let’s see if they are going to be able to find a way to appoint Richard Hughes, but I can confirm the admiration, I can confirm the interest.

“Let’s see what Richard Hughes decides to do.”

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Latest Liverpool transfer news: Raid for two-world class stars, Bournemouth star wanted

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be in pole position for a world-class star who could leave his club in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are also said to have contact for another world-class player, who is available for a bargain deal.

And finally, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool are planning a raid on Bournemouth for one of their star players.