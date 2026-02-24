Richard Hughes masterclass to secure Liverpool free agent right-back as £100m target greenlights stunning switch

Liverpool are being tipped to swoop for a free agent right-back from Italy this summer, given the club’s ongoing struggles since Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, while an incredible centre-back target is ready to walk away from a Premier League rival and open the door to a potentially stunning Anfield switch.

The Reds have had all sorts of issues in the right-back position this season, with Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez all suffering differing levels of injury issues, leaving the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones being forced to step in as cover.

There is talk of Frimpong actually being transformed into a right-sided winger, given how impressive he was in a wing-back role at previous club Bayer Leverkusen, along with growing concerns that Mo Salah could be on his way to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Taking that into account, the latest reports from Italy claim that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is primed to swoop for an experienced Roma star.

Liverpool want Turkey star to fill problem position

Turkey international Zeki Celik is the player in question, with the 29-year-old Roma star out of contract in 2026 and no sign of a new deal on the way in the Italian capital.

Celik normally plays as a conventional right-back but can also slot in as a right-sided centre-back in back three to showcase his versatility.

It was reported last week that the defender had sealed an agreement to join Juventus in the off-season. However, his agent, Fazil Ozdemir put an end to speculation that a switch to Turin was on the cards in a move that could end up benefitting the Reds.

That statement from Ozdemir was actually picked up by Italian outlet Calciomercato, and read: “Rumors that Zeki has reached an agreement with a club are inaccurate.

“He currently plays for a major club, and it’s natural for major teams in Italy and England to show interest in a player competing at this level and for his name to be associated with those clubs.

“His contract with Roma expires at the end of the season; however, he has great respect for the club. At this stage, he is not focusing on contractual or transfer issues.

“His full attention and commitment are focused on supporting Roma in achieving its objectives. We believe all other matters will be addressed and resolved in due course, in a professional and respectful manner.”

Celik, who has made 138 appearances for Roma, could end up being a low-cost option for Liverpool if he did join, given that he currently only earns around £43,000-per-week in Rome.

And with the mooted switch to Juventus now seemingly off the table, a Liverpool swoop could be one to keep an eye on when Celik’s contract officially ends this summer.

Van de Ven chase ramps up

TEAMtalk can reveal how Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, with the Dutch international open to LEAVING the north London club this summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back is attracting plenty of interest amid a turbulent Spurs campaign that sees them battling relegation after sacking Thomas Frank and bringing in Igor Tudor as interim boss.

Sources indicate that Van de Ven is seriously weighing up his options, particularly as contract talks with the club remain on hold until the end of the season, as we revealed on Monday.

Liverpool have a longstanding admiration for the classy Netherlands international, having tracked him closely during his time in Germany before he moved to Tottenham.

Although they stepped back from that pursuit previously, the Reds are actively seeking defensive reinforcements this summer as they continue to have doubts over soon-to-be free agent Ibrahima Konate.

However, we can also reveal that should Man Utd secure Champions League football this season, they will also become genuine contenders for the Van de Ven’s signature.

Real Madrid represent perhaps the most ambitious destination, though, with the Spanish giants having been admirers of the Dutch talent for many years.

