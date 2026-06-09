Richard Hughes plotting masterclass Liverpool raid for Man City prodigy as spectacular double winger signing ON

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a raid on Premier League rivals Manchester City for a teenage prodigy, while the Reds are also being tipped to add not one but two explosive wingers to their ranks this summer.

While the Reds are expected to be active again in an effort to bring in fresh talent for new boss Andoni Iraola’s first-team squad, they also continue to keep one eye on the future.

And, according to a fresh report, Liverpool are looking at snatching a top City talent, in what could be one of Richard Hughes’ last acts as sporting director.

Liverpool target highly-rated Man City starlet

15-year-old midfielder Xavier Parker is the player in question, with the teenager widely regarded as one of the club’s brightest academy prospects.

As per journalist Lewis Bower on X, the Merseysiders are now considering a move for Parker, with the Anfield outfit monitoring the midfielder’s progress.

Parker, who joined them from West Ham’s academy back in 2024, will be eligible to sign professional terms in May 2027, when he turns 17. However, any Liverpool approach now aims to secure him before City locks him long-term.

Bower added that Liverpool have been tracking the 15-year-old and that should they end up landing the teenager, it would continue their trend since the turn of the year of recruiting top young talent from other academies across country.

Parker is described as a ‘technician, with ball control, movement, courage, first touch, athleticism, and agility’ all as standout traits. He also has high press resistance, links play and can float between midfield and attack.

Indeed, it’s expected that the City youngster has the potential to develop into a fine player and that the Reds eager to bring him on board before he becomes eligible to sign professional terms with City.

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Double winger signing ignites

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign not one but two dynamic wingers this summer, with the Anfield outfit chasing an attacker with 31 goal contributions across the 2025/26 campaign, alongside RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

The Reds are overhauling their wide ranks this summer, with Mohamed Salah walking away for nothing, while sources indicate that Cody Gakpo could be a makeweight in any deal for the in-demand Diomande.

Furthermore, Federico Chiesa has publicly stated he must leave Liverpool for the benefit of his career unless he’s given assurances over increased playing time from Andoni Iraola.

All that adds up to Iraola adding some new talent in the wide areas, with reports in Portugal stating Francisco Trincao is also in Liverpool’s sights.

The 26-year-old left-footer racked up 31 goal contributions (13 goals, 18 assists) for Sporting CP last term. He was named in the Primeira Liga team of the season for the second successive time.

Record in Portugal now state Liverpool are ‘closest’ to bringing Trincao back to England after he previously struggled at Wolves during a loan campaign in 2021/22.

Trincao is clearly a far superior player now to the one he was at Molineux, and it’s claimed the Reds are considering activating his €60m / £52m release clause.

Add in the fact that Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are stepping on the gas in their pursuit of Diomande, and it there could be two new exciting prospects out wide for Iraola come the start of the season.

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More Liverpool news: Alex Scott signing update; Van Hecke hijack hopes suffer

Bournemouth remain hopeful of fending off mounting interest in Alex Scott despite Liverpool stepping up their pursuit, with Andoni Iraola very keen on a reunion with the midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, Jan Paul van Hecke wants to join Tottenham Hotspur and play under manager Roberto De Zerbi, despite Liverpool trying to convince him to move to Anfield, according to a report.

Finally, Liverpool target Kennet Eichhorn has reached a ‘decision’ on his preferred next move after the Reds made the ‘most attractive offer’.