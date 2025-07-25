A fresh report claims that Liverpool are planning to offload as many as seven players to unlock an incredible record-busting deal to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who Toon legend Alan Shearer still believes can be convinced to stay at St James’ Park.

The Reds are back on full alert after the prolific Sweden international told Newcastle chiefs that he is considering his future at the club, having been left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Singapore and South Korea earlier this week.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively broke the news on Thursday morning that a frustrated Isak wants to LEAVE Newcastle, and a move to Liverpool remains a real and concrete possibility.

However, for Liverpool to finally land one of their top targets, they will have to spend anywhere between a British transfer record-breaking £120-150million (€138-172m / $161-202m), given that Newcastle are under no pressure to sell a player who still has three years left on his contract.

Given that the Anfield outfit – led by sporting director Richard Hughes – have already splashed out over £250m on new additions this summer, with the latest being Hugo Ekitike, sales are now critical to getting a sensational deal for Isak over the line.

And the Liverpool Echo has detailed the seven Liverpool players who could all be moved on to generate funds and also satisfy PSR, in what could end up with the Reds pulling off the greatest window of incomings of all time.

Hughes will need to get his selling hat on first though, with Darwin Nunez fully expected to leave as clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia continue to track the Uruguay frontman. While there have been no concrete offers for Nunez thus far, he is not expected to still be on Merseyside by the time the window shuts on September 1.

Another who could be sold from the front line, landing Liverpool a considerable sum in the process is Luis Diaz. Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich were warned off the Colombian when asked about the 28-year-old’s availability, although the latter have since seen a €67.5m (£58.6m) knocked back and are already prepping another big offer for a player who is keen to leave.

Additionally, the future of Federico Chiesa continues to be a point of discussion after the Italy star was forced to miss the club’s Asia tour with another injury issue. The winger made just 14 appearances in a challenging maiden campaign in the Premier League last season.

Kostas Tsimikas could also be considered amongst those at risk because after the arrival of Milos Kerkez, with veteran star Andy Robertson providing cover for the Hungarian.

Harvey Elliott has also admitted that he needs to ‘selfish’ with his own career ambitions on the line, admitting: “We have many new players who have come in so whether it blocks the path for me I’m not sure. It’s something I need to have a look at and decide.”

After initial links to Newcastle, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder is now being heavily tipped to make a move to West Ham United.

Additionally, The Echo adds that both Tyler Morton and Ben Doak could be offloaded as Liverpool prepare to launch a stunning raid for Isak that would put the rest of the Premier League on notice.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool biggest signings: Hugo Ekitike displaces Virgil van Dijk

Shearer has Isak hope but slams ‘ridiculous’ injury claim

Meanwhile, Shearer has urged Toon boss Eddie Howe to use all his persuasive powers to fend off Liverpool interest in Isak, although the Newcastle and Premier League legend has ridiculed his old club’s line on the Swede missing the Asia trip through injury.

Speaking to Betfair about Isak’s future, Shearer said: “Eddie Howe has to use all his persuasive powers to do what he can and try to make him stay at least one more year.

“If that can’t happen, then it is what it is. You have to get the very best deal for the football club and if someone is prepared to pay north of £150million, and if he really, really wants to go, you can’t step in his way.

“Isak has been brilliant for Newcastle, helped us achieve our dream of winning a trophy and if there’s no way whatsoever that he can be persuaded to stay at Newcastle, then they have to get the best deal possible and if someone’s prepared to pay what they want, you have to say thank you and build for the future.

“There’s no individual bigger than the football club.”

Last week, Howe was adamant that Isak would be named in the travelling party for the club’s friendlies in Singapore and South Korea.

Now, though, Shearer believes the notion that Isak was left out of the squad due to a recent thigh injury is “ridiculous”.

“It’s ridiculous what Newcastle put out this morning to say he wasn’t on the trip because of a slight thigh injury,” added the pundit.

“If they thought people wouldn’t see through that… it was disappointing. They should’ve just told the truth straight away. I understand it’s a very difficult situation for them but it is what it is.”

Latest Liverpool news: Konate future update / Casemiro hails Reds target

🔴 Real Madrid learn chances of Konate deal as Fabrizio Romano drops big update on Liverpool future

🔴 Casemiro marvels at Slot target as Liverpool move for future Ballon d’Or contender ‘accelerates’

Isak stats over the last five seasons