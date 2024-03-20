Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director – a position he will take up at the end of the season – and with it giving themselves a major advantage in their bid to secure Xabi Alonso as their next manager.

Former Scotland international Hughes has worked wonders with Bournemouth, since stepping into the role of technical director and has been a key factor in the south coast club’s return to the Premier League in 2021 and having established themselves there since. As a result, and due to his close connections with Liverpool‘s new CEO of football, Michael Edwards, he was very quickly established as their first choice to step into the role as Jorg Schmadtke’s replacement.

Indeed, Liverpool have made a beeline to lure Hughes from the Vitality Stadium to Anfield, a move that ultimately proved impossible to resist, and he will not take up his new role once the current campaign draws to a close.

DON’T MISS ~ New Liverpool sporting director: Treble winner and £3m bargain among best Richard Hughes deals

Going forwards, he will work closely alongside Edwards at identifying and ultimately signing a raft of new players for Liverpool, who are entering a new era with manager Jurgen Klopp stepping down from his position at the end of the current campaign.

In the meantime, and with Liverpool now making Hughes’ appointment official, he has revealed his excitment at taking up the Anfield role.

“I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.

“People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me.”

Richard Hughes arrival secures advantage in Xabi Alonso race

Hughes also paid tribute to the outstanding job done by the departing Reds manager, adding: “Jurgen Klopp is leading an outstanding team and squad and alongside that the commitment to young players and their pathway to the first team is also outstanding.”

Hughes’ first job, working alonside Edwards, will be on securing the best possible replacement for Klopp.

Per reports, the Reds have a shortlist of three names, featuring Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi.

However, it is Alonso who is very much the club’s number one choice, given the stellar work he has done with Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Luring him to Anfield, though, will be far from easy. He’s on to a great thing with Leverkusen, who are well placed in their bid to win the first Bundesliga title in their history.

Furthermore, interest from Bayern Munich, who are also seeking a new coach following the announcement that Thomas Tuchel will depart, means an intense battle is shaping up over the 42-year-old.

However, the appointment of Hughes actually gives Liverpool a new major advantage in that battle for the Spaniard’s appointment, given his close personal links to Alonso’s agent Inaki Ibanez.

Indeed, Hughes used his friendship with him to convince another of his clients, Andoni Iraola, to the Vitality Stadium last summer.

At the time, the move was considered something of a gamble, especially given they removed the equally-impressive Gary O’Neil from his role to take on Iraola.

But the move has benefited all parties enormously with Iraola showcasing his talents and leading Bournemouth to what appears certain safety.

Now it’s suggested that Hughes can use Ibanez to help smooth the process of steering Alonso to Anfield.

We understand the Reds have already put the offer of a three-year deal on the table to Alonso; now Hughes can help push that deal over the line before then turning his focus towards Liverpool’s summer transfer plans.

READ MORE ~ Next Liverpool manager: Edwards turns screw on Xabi Alonso with bold move for much-loved €60m star