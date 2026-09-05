Richard Hughes has quit his role with Liverpool to take up a lucrative new position with Al-Hilal, leaving FSG chasing their fourth sporting director in as many years – and with crucial details emerging on his departure.

The Scot was recruited by the Reds in the summer of 2024 and was instrumental in the hiring and firing of Arne Slot, while also influencing the club’s decision to bring in Andoni Iraola as the Dutchman’s replacement this summer.

He oversaw a spending spree of some £700m while in the Anfield hotseat, also playing a vital role in Liverpool’s capture of £123m man Bradley Barcola this summer after leading those negotiations with PSG.

However, speculation over his future was never far away.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed on April 30 that Hughes was in talks with Al-Hilal over a move to Saudi Arabia. And while it was played down at the time that an agreement had been reached, Bailey insisted those talks were ongoing, and there was optimism that a deal would soon be agreed.

Now, in a statement on their website, Liverpool have confirmed that Hughes is moving on.

‘Liverpool FC can confirm Richard Hughes has stepped down as sporting director,’ the statement read.

‘Hughes, who moved to Anfield from AFC Bournemouth in June 2024, departs with the best wishes of everyone at LFC, having informed the club’s ownership of his desire to seek a fresh challenge.

‘During his tenure, we won our 20th league title in 2024-25 and achieved Champions League qualification in the following season.

‘The process of appointing a successor is underway,y and the outcome will be confirmed in due course.’

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Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon thanked Hughes for his contribution, saying: “Richard joined us at the start of a period of change, embracing that responsibility by leading our football operations department and overseeing recruitment while also providing valuable support to our coaching staff.

“The results we achieved in these areas during this period are a testament to this contribution. Nevertheless, we respect Richard’s life choices and wish him and his family well in their next venture.”

Hughes said: “First and foremost, I would like to reiterate what I said upon my arrival – it has been a source of great pride to have been given the opportunity to serve this incredible and unique institution. That is something I will always be grateful for.

“My appreciation extends to ownership for their support and leadership, to club staff at all levels who give so much to make Liverpool FC what it is, to the players who make such an enormous contribution and to the fans who support the team in great numbers whenever and wherever games take place.

“I’ll always follow and support the club with great affection, and I wish everyone involved nothing but success for this season and beyond.”

It’s understood that Liverpool are already well advanced in that process of announcing Hughes’ successor and, according to The Athletic, FSG will consider an internal appointment to replace the Scot.

Indeed, Julian Ward, who is currently FSG’s Technical Director and who previously served as Liverpool’s sporting director, is expected to be considered.

Another candidate is David Woodfine, who worked as Assistant Sporting Director to Hughes and who remains heavily involved in day-to-day operations.

Also in the running is Pedro Marques, who serves as FSG’s Director of Football Development, while Matt Newberry, who is Liverpool’s Global Head of Talent Management and has been highly influential in recent player recruitment, is also in the frame.

Insight into Hughes’ exit

Writing on social media, journalist Ben Jacobs offered insight into Hughes’ exit.

And while he acknowledged that his exit plan has long been in the pipeline, the club were confident he had not been actively involved in anything related to his new employers.

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Jacobs posted on X: ‘Hughes made the decision earlier this year to leave, informing Liverpool’s ownership of his desire to seek a fresh challenge at Al-Hilal following the close of the summer window.

‘Liverpool knew Hughes would be departing this month, but all parties agreed to work through the summer.

‘Liverpool viewed Hughes as important in helping Andoni Iraola settle in, and in securing Bradley Barcola. At no point was permission sought or offered for Hughes to work for Al-Hilal while still in his Liverpool role.

‘Liverpool remain satisfied Hughes did not undertake any Al-Hilal duties over the summer. The process to find a successor is already under way and is being led by Mike Gordon.

‘The rest of the club’s football structure remains in place, with FSG Technical Director Julian Ward, FSG Director of Football Development Pedro Marques, Assistant Sporting Director David Woodfine, chief scout Barry Hunter and the senior leadership team at the AXA Training Centre working as normal and reporting to Gordon.’