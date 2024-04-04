Richard Hughes ‘ready’ to submit first bid of Liverpool tenure as Reds aim to beat Newcastle to Serie A star

Dean Huijsen has emerged as a target for Liverpool and Newcastle

Liverpool are reportedly ‘ready’ to submit a bid for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen as they aim to beat Newcastle in the race for his signature.

The Reds are expected to sign several new stars this summer but a new centre-back is believed to be one of the top priorities for new sporting director Richard Hughes.

They are keen to bring in a long-term replacement for Joel Matip, who has struggled with injuries this season and is past his best at the age of 32.

Virgil van Dijk has also been linked with moves away from Anfield recently but it’s thought that he is set to stay for at least another campaign.

The Dutchman could have a new centre-back partner next term and Juventus’ Huijsen has emerged as a top defensive target for Liverpool.

He would be more of a long-term prospect for Liverpool rather than someone who would slot straight into their starting XI, however.

As mentioned, Newcastle are also big admirers of Huijsen and they also look poised to make an offer for him this summer.

With that in mind, we could potentially see a bidding war take place between the two Premier League rivals.

Liverpool ‘ready’ to submit offer for Serie A defender

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are ‘ready’ to submit a £26m offer for Huijsen as they try to tempt Juventus into a sale.

The Italian club’s ongoing financial issues could mean that they lose several players this summer.

Huijsen, 18, is currently on loan with Roma and his performances and sky-high potential has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The teenager has made 13 appearances for the Giallorossi so far, helping them to five clean sheets and scoring two goals in the process.

Juventus will not be able to guarantee Huijsen regular playing time next season and therefore it would ‘make sense’ for them to cash in on him.

It’s claimed that a switch to the Premier League ‘would be tempting’ for the Spain under-21s international.

Liverpool have a proven track record of developing young players, with academy graduate Jarrel Quansah being one star who has broke onto the scene this season.

Quansah and Huijsen both have the potential to be excellent long-term replacements for Matip, so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool’s £26m bid is enough to sign the Juventus youngster.

