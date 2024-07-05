Richard Hughes has spoken out on Mo Salah's future at Liverpool

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes has revealed his plan for Mohamed Salah and whether the Egyptian winger could leave the Reds this summer.

Salah was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi club Al-Ittihad a year ago, which Liverpool rejected, but the interest from the Gulf State hasn’t gone away.

The 32-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his contract at Anfield and reports suggest that Al-Ittihad could test Liverpool’s resolve with another bid for him.

Club captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final year of their contracts, prompting speculation about their respective futures.

As reported by the Mirror, it will be up to Liverpool’s new backroom hierarchy of Hughes, Michael Edwards and Julian Ward to convince the trio to remain.

The report claims that Liverpool “don’t want’ to give updates on the progress of contract talks and that would only be a distraction to new head coach Arne Slot as he settles in at Anfield.”

But Hughes did drop a few hints in a recent interview, suggesting that Salah won’t be sold this summer even if he doesn’t pen a new deal.

Hughes ‘convinced’ Salah is committed to Liverpool

As mentioned, Al-Ittihad are ‘monitoring’ Salah’s situation, but they are yet to send another bid for him as talks over a potential new contract with Liverpool drag on.

“On contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about these,” Hughes said.

“These are private matters between club and players. The only concern I and Arne have about situations is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season and we’re absolutely convinced that will be the case.”

While Salah’s future beyond this season hangs in the balance, Liverpool are reportedly working on bringing in a long-term successor for him.

As exclusively reported by TEAMtalk, Anthony Gordon could still be an option despite Newcastle’s firm stance that he isn’t for sale.

Liverpool made an enquiry prior to the Magpies’ submitting their accounts to the Premier League last week and now they’re under less pressure to sell.

Leeds star Crysencio Summerville and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus have reportedly been earmarked as potential alternatives to Gordon.

It will be interesting to see if concrete bids are put forward for one of the three wingers this summer.

For now though, Hughes’ focus is on negotiating contract terms with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold – with the latter two currently away on international duty at Euro 2024.

