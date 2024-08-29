Federico Chiesa is to become the second signing of the new era at Liverpool for Arne Slot and Richard Hughes

Liverpool hope to conclude the signing of Federico Chiesa on Thursday after sporting director Richard Hughes played something of a transfer masterclass in negotiations with Juventus and with the Italy winger’s expected shirt number and contract details coming to light.

The Merseysiders have been slow to dip their hands into their transfer pockets so far this summer as new boss Arne Slot gets to grips with the uber-talented squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp following the German’s departure at the end of last season. However, despite the obvious qualities that Liverpool possess, there are still one or two obvious shortcomings within Slot’s options.

Indeed, the Reds actively tried to address one such perceived shortfall already this summer following extensive talks over a deal for Martin Zubimendi; a man Slot and Co had identified as an option to play at the base of their midfield.

Despite their best efforts, though, and in promising to treble the financial package the Euro 2024 winner currently earns, Zubimendi opted to stay put and show his commitment to his hometown club.

And with Liverpool opting not to sign an alternative, instead taking time to identify an alternative target, many supporters were left wondering if the Reds would spend any money at all this summer.

However, a couple of late deals have caught fire at Anfield and lit up supporters expectations. First up, Liverpool have confirmed the signing of toweing Georgian keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for an initial fee of £25m, with a further £4m in add-ons, taking the overall package to €34.4m.

And in the last 24 hours, Liverpool have also struck an agreement with Juventus to sign Italy winger Chiesa, with the player cleared to leave Turin this summer after being excluded from new boss Thiago Motta’s plans.

Liverpool strike Chiesa bargain as shirt number emerges

The capture of Chiesa will end a near three-year chase by the Reds, with the 26-year-old winger previously a firm target for Klopp.

Indeed, the Reds are understood to have enquired over Chiesa’s availability last summer only to left surprised by the Serie A giants’ £51m (€60m) asking price for the Euro 2020 winner.

Fast forward 12 months and much has changed for Chiesa. And despite his best season yet for the Bianconeri in which he scored 10 times in 37 appearances, the winger is not in the plans of new coach Motta, while the player’s dwindling contract, which currently expires in June 2025, has also forced their hand.

As a result, he was put up for sale earlier this summer, with the player’s agent holding talks with the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal over a possible deal and with Juventus valuing the star in the €25m (£21m) bracket.

But with none of those sides following up on their initial interest with a firm offer, Juve were forced to reduce their price to just €20m; a fee that spiked new interest from Barcelona and the Reds.

Despite strong contacts with the LaLiga giants, it has now emerged that Chiesa has now given the green light on a move to Anfield and with Hughes striking a deal in the region of just €13m (£11m) plus add-ons, shaving the Reds a whopping £40m off the fee quoted just 12 months ago.

The player wore the No 7 shirt at Juventus, though that is currently occupied by Luis Diaz, who inherited the shirt after James Milner’s departure last summer.

However, the No 14 shirt, which Chiesa wore with distinction at the delayed 2020 European Championships as Italy triumphed, is vacant at Anfield, having last been worn by former captain Jordan Henderson. As a result, it is understood that is the likely shirt he will select at.

He is expected to sign a four-year deal at Anfield, having already agreed on personal terms.

Chiesa excited to join Liverpool

Before jetting out to Merseyside to undergo his medical, Chiesa told a section of the Italian media that he is excited by the next chapter in his career.

“I’m very happy, I can’t wait to become a new Liverpool player. Me and my family, we’re so happy really. Let me say thanks to Juventus and the fans, they have been always special with me. Now it’s time for Liverpool, I’m so happy. I can’t wait,” he said.

At this stage, Chiesa looks likely to become Liverpool’s first and only addition to their squad this window and the winger, who can play off both flanks, will add cover and competition to an already swelled Reds attacking pool.

Chiesa, though, who boasts 77 goals and 53 assists from his 324 appearances as a professional, will add another option for Slot.

Discussing his style of play for the season, Slot has previously told Sky Sports: “Liverpool used every moment they could to play the ball in behind [before].

“That meant that the game was sometimes a bit open. Sometimes I tell the players to get a better judgement in risk and reward. If you can put some balls in front of the goalkeeper, please try and do so. If not, it’s also a good idea to keep the ball, but I’m sure if Jurgen was in the room now he’d say he’d want to keep the ball once in a while too.

“In general, I see that still some players are trying to play the difficult ball which doesn’t get the reward for the risk they take.

“I believe one of the reasons why the players buy in [to my work] is that the differences are not that big.

“There are only small differences between Jurgen and me and the general idea of how we want to play football is quite similar.”