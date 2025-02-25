Liverpool have pushed Newcastle star Lewis Hall right to the top of their wishlist in their quest to land a new left-back this summer, with a report detailing the reasons why he is regarded as a perfect addition but explaining the two problems that will potentially put the brakes on a deal.

The Reds are gunning for Premier League title glory this season and now boast a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the table. They also face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on March 16 as Arne Slot looks to get his hands on the first piece of silverware of his Liverpool reign.

Victory over the Magpies will retain Liverpool’s grip on a competition they won last year and have also collected on 10 occasions throughout their history.

One of the more fascinating battles that will decide that contest at Wembley is how Newcastle manage to contain this season’s outstanding player of the year in Mo Salah, who has already racked up an astonishing 51 goal contributions across the 2024/25 campaign so far.

Tasked with keeping him quiet on the day will be Newcastle full-back Hall – and now a report on Anfield Watch claims the 20-year-old left-back has now been established as Liverpool’s top choice to replace Andy Robertson this summer.

Despite his tender years, twice-capped England international Hall has already clocked up some 43 appearances in the Premier League and the report claims Reds officials now ‘view’ the player as a potential major summer signing.

However, as the report states, getting a move over the line will be far from easy for the Reds, with two complications potentially blocking Liverpool’s path to a deal.

Firstly, it’s stated that a deal could only be done if Newcastle miss out on Champions League qualification; Eddie Howe’s side are currently level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City in the table.

Secondly, it’s suggested that Liverpool’s strong interest in two other Newcastle stars Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, ensure that deals are all three players is ‘essentially impossible’.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Eight left-backs Liverpool could sign to usurp Andy Robertson in statement of intent for Arne Slot

Hall ticks every box – but is he really the left-back Liverpool want?

Despite that, it’s claimed that Hall ‘ticks every box’ Richard Hughes wants from a new signing.

Seen as both a long and short-term heir to the veteran 332 Liverpool star; the former Chelsea man is a player blessed with genuine skill and enough big-game experience, but with the promise to get even better with his age meaning he is a long way from reaching his peak years.

Furthermore, classed as a homegrown player, Hall could also help fulfil that quota and make further squad reinforcements less complicated in the years to come.

And while the report does not state what a deal would cost, the fact he has already cost Newcastle an initial £28m with a further £7m in add-ons suggests a deal would not come cheap.

To that end, it is our understanding that Liverpool remain very much focused on the signing of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez – a player that our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, first broke the news that the Reds were tracking way back in September.

Confirmation of their interest in the Hungarian has since arrived from both Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano – and now the player has since opened up on reports that he could hook up with his compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview with Nemzetisport, Kerkez stated his full focus was on Bournemouth, for now at least.

“It wouldn’t look bad [working with Szoboszlai at Liverpool], that’s for sure,” Kerkez said.

“But it’s too early to talk about something like that. I have big goals with Bournemouth, we still have a lot of games to win, that’s the most important thing right now.”

Latest Liverpool news: Salah’s big decision; Real Madrid star linked

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given renewed hope that a deal to tie Salah down at Anfield is close to the finish line after a significant update revealed an announcement over an agreement was now closer than ever – and with the terms the Egyptian will sign also coming to light.

It’s not such good news, though, over Trent Alexander-Arnold, with officials at Real Madrid now reportedly speaking about the arrival of the player as a ‘certainty’ and being now completely convinced his signing from Liverpool is done.

He’s not the only Reds star the Spanish giants are chasing, either, with trusted reporter Paul Joyce confirming Los Blancos are also keen on a deal for centre-half Ibou Konate.

It might not be all one-way traffic though and the Reds are reportedly looking to poach a Real player themselves amid claims that a playmaker has seen his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti ‘completely break down’.

IN-FOCUS: How Lewis Hall compares to Andy Robertson this season