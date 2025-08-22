Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is trying to persuade one of Europe’s most frightening players to team up with him at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to a report, with another source revealing that the star has been speaking to Alisson about a potential move to Liverpool.

With Son Heung-min leaving for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison suffering a long-term knee injury in pre-season, Tottenham are aiming to sign a new attacker before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Thomas Frank’s side saw Arsenal make a late play for Eberechi Eze this week and agree a deal with Crystal Palace for the attacking midfielder, while Tottenham’s ‘approach’ for Tyler Dibling did not come to fruition, with Everton set to sign the Southampton winger.

The north London club, though, have other options, including Savinho, who, TEAMtalk understands, is pushing to join Tottenham from Manchester City.

Rodrygo is another ambitious target for Tottenham, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on August 4 that the Madrid winger is a leading candidate to replace Son.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid are willing to sell Rodrygo for €100m (£86.5m, $116.5m), with Man City also keen on the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Savinho.

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with Rodrygo, with a report on August 21 stating that the forward’s agents were flying into the UK to ‘hold talks’ with the defending Premier League champions.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool see Rodrygo as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Rodrygo prefers Liverpool to Tottenham, but it seems that Richarlison is trying to change his Brazil international team-mate’s mind.

According to Defensa Central, Richarlison has been speaking to Rodrygo and is ‘trying to convince’ his Brazilian compatriot ‘to sign for Tottenham Hotspur’.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has noted that the two players have a good relationship, and that Richarlison would help him adapt to Spurs and London.

The report has added that Rodrygo, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far, has not made a firm decision on his future.

Rodrygo asking Alisson about Liverpool – report

While Richarlison is Tottenham’s secret weapon to sign Rodrygo, it has been reported that Alisson is saying positive things about Liverpool to the Madrid superstar.

According to Football Insider, Rodrygo has been ‘talking’ to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson about a potential move to Anfield before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Rodrygo plays with Alisson for the Brazil national football team, and the Madrid star has been asking the former AS Roma ace about the culture at Liverpool, living in the area and it’s like to play for the defending Premier League champions under manager Arne Slot.

Alisson, who has been at Liverpool since 2018 when he joined from AS Roma and has established himself as one of the finest players at the Merseyside club and in the Premier League, has ‘spoken highly’ about his time at the Reds.

