Peter Crouch has given perhaps the best explanation yet as to why Liverpool supporters have been left feeling so betrayed by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to walk out on his boyhood club as a free agent, though Arne Slot and his Reds teammates’ reaction is entirely different.

The 26-year-old confirmed at the start of the week that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer, describing the decision as the hardest of his life. And while he stopped short of naming Real Madrid as his next club, a move to the Spanish giants is expected to be ratified in the coming days and weeks.

Having grown up in the West Derby area of the city, Alexander-Arnold is as Scouse as they come and, having risen through the ranks off the back of a 20-year association with his hometown club, his decision to walk away for free has not gone down well with a large majority of supporters who once idolised him.

With UFC fighter Paddy Pimlett perhaps best summing up that anger by branding him ‘a lizard’, the anger expressed by Liverpool fans has caused as much debate in the media as the player’s decision to move on itself.

And with Jamie Carragher insisting he is ‘sick’ of hearing among peers how Liverpool fans should take a softer tone, the mood has perhaps been best explained by adopted Scouser Crouch during an appearance on the Rio Presents podcast.

“Often, the football community don’t understand the mentality of Liverpool fans. And it is different,” the former Reds striker began.

“Unless you’re in it, and thankfully, I feel like I am. I’m not a Scouser but I feel like I am part of it a little bit. It’s almost like an island siege mentality, right? And everyone’s trying to get us, but we’re strong together.

“For every single Liverpool fan in Liverpool – it’s the greatest, the only thing that matters. So what they see as a young player in Trent is that he’s been given the opportunity to represent this club – why is he even dreaming about going somewhere else?”

Rio Ferdinand responded: “You’ve probably explained it the best I’ve heard anyone explain it.

“I now understand why there’s venom, there’s anger, there’s disappointment.”

Alexander-Arnold exit: How Arne Slot and the Liverpool players have reacted

It’s certainly easy to understand the treachery Liverpool fans are feeling. I myself recently attended a family wedding, with a portion of the bride’s side of the family, coincidentally, also hailing from West Derby. And when asking them about Trent, they were quick to brandish the player ‘a rat who had ratted on us’.

However, while there is anger and resentment among fans, it’s a very different story from Reds boss Slot and his Anfield teammates.

Per The Times, Slot is understood to have been ‘supportive’ of Alexander-Arnold’s decision and honesty around the move, saying he fully understood his wish to join Real Madrid and that he appreciated a promise from the player to continue giving his all during the title run-in.

Detailing the conversation that occurred between Slot and the Reds’ vice-captain in that March meeting, The Athletic also revealed exactly what went down.

“You’re a huge part of this team and let’s end it on a high together,” the 46-year-old is claimed to have said, while expressing both respect and disappointment over the outcome.

“My mindset and commitment won’t change. I’ll continue to give everything for this club until the final day,” Alexander-Arnold is reported to have replied.

It is also claimed that the player’s move to LaLiga has also received ‘support’ from inside the Liverpool dressing room with teammates completely understanding of why the move to the Bernabeu is too good to turn down.

