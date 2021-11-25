Pundit Rio Ferdinand reckons Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland should snub Man City and Man Utd in favour of Liverpool.

The Norway international could leave Dortmund next summer once his release clause becomes active. Reports claim different prices, but it is thought to be in the region of £64m-68m.

When agent fees are added in, a deal could cost more than £250m. That means only Europe’s richest clubs will be able to afford the goalscorer.

Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool have all been linked with Haaland. On the continent, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on him.

Despite early interest, Spanish titans Real Madrid are now focusing all of their attention on PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman will be cheaper as his contract at the Parc des Princes expires in June.

Haaland will not compete in the Champions League upon his return from injury after Dortmund’s 3-1 defeat to Sporting. The striker should be fit again in January after suffering a hip problem last month.

When asked about the player’s future, Ferdinand told BT Sport (via Goal): “I think he suits other teams better [than Man City].

“If he goes to Liverpool that’s a devastating front three. I don’t think it’s as hard for him to adapt if he goes to Liverpool. It’s a different system.”

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could soon request a new striker. Roberto Firmino is now 30, while Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are both 29. That means long-term successors need to be found in the next couple of years.

Haaland’s scary pace and sublime strength would help him to ease into Klopp’s aggressive style of play.

The star has bagged an incredible 70 goals in 69 matches since joining Dortmund in January last year.

Haaland agent hints at La Liga move

Haaland’s representative, Dutch-Italian agent Mino Raiola, recently suggested that his client could move to Spain.

During an interview with Deportes Cuatro, the 54-year-old said: “At the moment you cannot talk about anything, if you want about Christmas. I do not talk about the market.

“Haaland likes Spain, he really likes his home in Spain. Afterwards, it is too early to say where he is going to play next year. It is not good either.”

Barcelona are admirers of Haaland but would not have the finances to complete a deal. Their debt stands at around £1.15bn, hence Lionel Messi’s summer exit.

