Liverpool ‘pearl’ breaks ANOTHER record as Richard Hughes sent clear message about ‘huge asset’

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has given his verdict on Rio Ngumoha after the teenager broke a record for the defending Premier League champions against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, as Richard Hughes is sent a clear message amid interest from Real Madrid.

Ngumoha has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2024, when he joined the Reds after leaving Chelsea. The winger made his debut for Liverpool when he started against Accrington Stanley at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2025.

The rising Liverpool star was 16 years and 135 days at the time and became the second-youngest debutant in the Merseyside club’s history.

In August 2025, Ngumoha became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer when, aged 16 years and 361 days, he scored against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

Ngumoha broke another Liverpool record on Wednesday evening when he played against Atletico at Anfield in the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot decided to take off Florian Wirtz in the 74th minute and brought Ngumoha on.

That made Ngumoha, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, the youngest ever player to feature for Liverpool in European competition – at17 years and 19 days.

After the match, Liverpool left-back Robertson, who scored the opening goal in the 3-2 win, raved about Ngumoha and revealed how he is in training.

Robertson told TNT Sports about Ngumoha after the match (10:16pm, September 17, 2025): “I think he is brilliant.

“I think he is such a level-headed young lad as well, which is so nice to see.

“He always wants to help. He has got a fire about him as well. He is not scared to have a little bit of fire in training, and things like that, and that’s what you want.

“But, off the pitch, he is so respectful to all of us, and he wants to improve.

“And that’s all you can ask of the young lads. You want them to be respectful, but you also want them to improve and help the team. I think he has shown that.

“He is a huge asset for us, and you saw that today. The manager trusts him in a big game like this to come on and try to make a difference for us.

“He has a bright future ahead of him, but the here and now does not look too bad as well.”

Liverpool need to keep stop Real Madrid from signing Rio Ngumoha

Robertson is a senior player in the Liverpool squad, and the Scotland left-back’s aforementioned comments on Ngumoha underline just how highly the teenager is rated.

Ngumoha is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Until Ngumoha turns 18, Liverpool cannot offer the winger a full-time deal.

Defensa Central reported earlier this month that Real Madrid have taken a shine to Ngumoha, describing the Liverpool winger as a ‘pearl.

Madrid are also keen on a summer deal for Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Spanish and European giants secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool at the end of last season, too.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will surely not want to lose Ngumoha, who will turn 18 next August, to Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are working behind the scenes to make sure that Ngumoha stays at Anfield in the long run.

A minimum four-year contract is being discussed, and Slot’s inclusion of Ngumoha in his Champions League squad at the expense of Federico Chiesa underlines how committed Liverpool are to him.

