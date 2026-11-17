Liverpool remain firmly committed to retaining highly-rated teenager Rio Ngumoha and have no plans to entertain a January sale, despite fresh interest from Bayern Munich, who are turning up the heat on a very high-profile and hugely damaging transfer, TEAMtalk understands.

Ngumoha has exploded onto the scene over the past 15 months and has installed himself as not just one of the best young talents in the world game, but also a fully fledged England international.

And his five G/A (two scored, three assists) across his 44 Liverpool appearances to date already promise what is expected to be a huge career ahead.

However, despite now being at an age where he can sign his first professional deal and with talks over that arrangement being ongoing for several months, Ngumoha is yet to put pen to paper on that contract, leaving open the danger that a lucrative move away could be on the cards.

Sources close to the situation, however, insist Liverpool continues to view the 18-year-old as a key long-term prospect with the potential to become one of the standout attackers in Europe.

As such, there is simply no thirst whatsoever at Anfield to even contemplate losing one of the best young stars on the planet.

However, that has not discouraged Bayern and, as we revealed way back in June, the Bundesliga champions are lurking with intent regarding a potential opportunistic deal.

Indeed, sources now understand that Bayern have made contact with Ngumoha’s representatives in recent days to register their interest, determine what the latest is with regard to his future at Anfield and to officially make clear their genuine interest in bringing the teenager to the Allianz Arena.

Off the back of this, sources can reveal both Ngumoha and Liverpool FC’s response…

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Ngumoha keeping open mind on future amid Bayern links

Indeed, the player is now very much aware that the Bundesliga champions are monitoring him closely and would like to explore a possible move to bring him to Germany.

However, those same sources stress that any attempt to prise him away in January would prove extremely difficult. Liverpool regard the winger as integral to their future plans and are under no pressure to sell.

To repeat what was stated earlier, Liverpool have absolutely zero desire to even contemplate his sale.

Ngumoha has continued to impress at Anfield since breaking into the first-team picture, with coaches impressed by his technical quality, directness and composure in the final third.

Internally, he is rated as a supreme talent capable of developing into a regular starter and a major asset for both the club and the England set-up.

The hierarchy have previously shut down speculation about an exit, and that position has not shifted.

Significantly, we’re also told that Liverpool are working hard to secure him to a new deal, despite no agreement having yet been found yet.

In addition to Bayern, both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been watching the youngster in the past, though no concrete movement is expected from either of them.

But Bayern’s approach is the latest indication of the growing European interest in the forward.

The very latest on Rio Ngumoha’s Liverpool future, amid growing Bayern Munich interest 👇 @FrazFletcher https://t.co/n4jbEi06MW — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 17, 2026

Yet Liverpool’s stance remains clear: They are keen to keep hold of him and see no reason to discuss a departure this winter.

As it stands, there are just over 18 months remaining on his current deal and the club is fully committed to his development pathway.

As such, sources believe it would take an exceptional offer and a significant change in circumstances for any January deal to be considered – in other words, it’s essentially a non-starter.

For now, Ngumoha is expected to stay at Liverpool and continue his progress under Iraola as the Reds look to nail the youngster down and finally end, once and for all, speculation over their star talent.

In other news, Jurgen Klopp has dropped his verdict on Florian Wirtz following Germany’s thumping win over the Netherlands on Monday night.

Elsewhere, the Reds have also reached a verdict on buying Ronald Araujo ‘right now’ amid claims Barcelona have ‘lost control’ of the £47m star.