A German journalist has given his verdict on the chances of Rio Ngumoha leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich.

Bayern wanted to sign Ngumoha from Liverpool in the summer of 2026.

However, the Premier League giants decided against selling the winger to the German giants.

Ngumoha has since established himself as an important player for Liverpool under manager Andoni Iraola.

The 18-year-old England international winger has scored one goal and given four assists in 16 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

The teenager is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2028.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Bayern still remain interested in a 2027 deal for Ngumoha.

However, sources have told us that Liverpool are close to finalising a new deal for the winger.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has now given his take on Ngumoha’s future.

While admitting that he thought that Bayern could be able to sign the Liverpool winger in the summer of 2027, with the Reds now planning to hand the teenager a new deal, Bayern are unlikely to be able to bring him to Munich.

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Rio Ngumoha from Liverpool to Bayern Munich now unlikely

Falk wrote on CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: Derry Scherhant has been scouted by Bayern Munich as a potential backup option for Luis Diaz.

“He’s a perfect player for FC Bayern; he’s already a German national player.

“Jurgen Klopp gave him international status.

“This is the kind of player who would work at Bayern.

“He’s young, of course, and the playing time wouldn’t be massive in Munich.

“The player is considering his next step.

“However, Bayern know he could be a big topic in the summer.

“We’ve already talked about several options on the list.

“JJ Gabriel has gone to Real Madrid, so they’ve already lost him.

“Everyone’s seen the match Rio Ngumoha had for Liverpool against Manchester United.

“Liverpool fans will be very happy, but you have to think the Reds will push to give him a new contract.

“I’m thinking it’ll be difficult to sign this player for Bayern now.

“It would be a shame, given there was a genuine chance to sign the teenager in the summer.

“There were talks with the brother, and FC Bayern were prepared to pay €70m [£58.5m], but Liverpool said no.

“At the time, I thought, perhaps, there would be an opportunity to sign him the following summer with a year left on his contract.

“At the moment, I don’t have much faith in this happening!”

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