Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have reached decision on selling Rio Ngumoha to Bayern Munich

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed Liverpool’s plan regarding Rio Ngumoha

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Liverpool plan to sell Rio Ngumoha to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, with the transfer guru underlining the stance of the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), on cashing in on the winger.

Earlier on Friday, The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, revealed that Bayern are trying to sign Ngumoha from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Ngumoha is one of the best young players in the Premier League, and Liverpool have huge expectations of the 17-year-old winger.

Ornstein wrote on X at 4:51pm on June 5: “EXCL: Bayern Munich exploring move to sign Rio Ngumoha.

“17yo Liverpool winger primary #FCBayern target for left side & aware of pursuit.

“No contact yet between clubs. #LFC insist not for sale + plan to strengthen attack rather than weaken @TheAthleticFC”

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg subsequently reported that Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has already spoken with Ngumoha.

Bayern want to sign the 17-year-old as a back-up to Luis Diaz for the left wing, but “the deal collapsed” on Thursday.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 5:11pm on June 5: “EXCLUSIVE DETAILS | Rio Ngumoha was the secret candidate FC Bayern had been negotiating with for weeks.

“Bayern had reached a full verbal agreement with Ngumoha and his camp on Tuesday, 26 May. #LFC

“Absolute priority as a backup to Luis Díaz alongside the pursuit of Anthony Gordon.

“However, the deal collapsed yesterday, Thursday, for the time being.

“It remains to be seen whether club-to-club agreements can be reached for Brown/Saibari.

“Vincent Kompany approved the Ngumoha deal after personal talks with the 17 y/o Liverpool gem. @SkySportDE”

Liverpool will NOT sell Rio Ngumoha to Bayern Munich

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Liverpool have made Ngumoha “untouchable” and will not sell the youngster to Bayern this summer.

Romano wrote on X at 6:31pm on June 5: “Liverpool stance on Rio Ngumoha, not just today but for months: untouchable.

“Seen as crucial part of the project and no chance for his exit, #LFC view is clear.”

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