Liverpool dismiss Rio Ngumoha exit claims and prepare new contract for teenage sensation

Liverpool have strongly rejected suggestions that Rio Ngumoha’s future is uncertain amid reports linking the teenage star with Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources at Anfield have told us that Liverpool are deeply unhappy with claims that Bayern have already agreed terms with Ngumoha and his representatives, insisting there has never been any doubt over the youngster’s long-term future on Merseyside.

The reports also suggested that Bayern manager Vincent Kompany had been involved in efforts to convince the highly-rated attacker to move to Bavaria.

However, Liverpool have dismissed those claims and do not believe Bayern would risk breaching transfer regulations by approaching and holding talks with a first-team player who remains under contract.

TEAMtalk understands that while Bayern are genuine admirers of Ngumoha’s talent, Liverpool’s position has not changed.

The Reds regard the teenager as one of the most exciting young players at the club and have no intention of entertaining any possibility of his departure.

Indeed, sources have made it clear that Liverpool’s focus is entirely on securing the 17-year-old’s long-term future rather than discussing any exit.

The England Under-19 international turns 18 in August, and the club are already planning the next stage of his development.

Ngumoha signed a deal until 2028 last September after arriving from Chelsea in 2024, but Liverpool’s hierarchy have long viewed that agreement as only the first step.

Under current regulations, players aged 17 can only sign contracts of up to three years in length.

As a result, Liverpool always intended to revisit the situation once Ngumoha reached his 18th birthday.

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Liverpool plan new contract talks with Rio Ngumoha – sources

We can reveal that Liverpool fully expect to offer Ngumoha a new long-term contract in the coming months, with improved terms and a significant wage increase reflecting his growing importance within the club’s plans.

The move would underline Liverpool’s belief that Ngumoha has the potential to become a major first-team player in the years ahead.

The teenager’s progress has certainly not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Bayern are among several European giants who have tracked the youngster’s development closely, and there is widespread recognition across the game that Liverpool possess one of England’s brightest young attacking talents.

Sources have told us that Bayern’s interest is genuine as they continue their search for additional competition and cover on the left side of their attack following the arrival of Luis Diaz.

The Bundesliga champions have been exploring a number of Premier League-based options after failing in their pursuit of Anthony Gordon earlier this summer.

Liverpool is a club the Bavarian giants have looked at closely, with Cody Gakpo admired, while we revealed earlier this week that Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is also a player of significant interest to Bayern.

Ngumoha is another player Bayern appreciate, but Liverpool sources have strongly dismissed suggestions that there is any realistic prospect of the teenager leaving Anfield.

The club’s frustration stems largely from suggestions that his future was somehow in doubt.

Internally, there is confidence that Ngumoha is fully committed to his development at Anfield and that discussions over a new contract will proceed as expected once he becomes eligible to sign a longer-term agreement.

With new head coach Andoni Iraola preparing for his first season in charge and Liverpool continuing to build around an exciting young core, Ngumoha is viewed as a player with a significant role to play in the club’s future.

As things stand, the message from Anfield is unequivocal: Liverpool are planning for Ngumoha to stay, and they expect his next contract to reinforce exactly that.

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