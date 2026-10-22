Liverpool in dreamland with deal for star who’s matched Mbappe now ‘when not if’

A player who recently matched a feat not achieved since Kylian Mbappe in his PSG days will sign on the dotted line at Liverpool, according to reports.

Liverpool set about overhauling their wing positions over the summer, and entering the transfer window, planned to make three new signings.

Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz did arrive, though difficulties signing a third man (Yankuba Minteh or Ismaila Sarr) resulted in the count stopping at two. To offset, Liverpool pulled the plug on Cody Gakpo’s transfer to Manchester City.

Barcola is beginning to settle, while Munoz has already been described as a ‘Formula One car’. But on Tuesday night, it was the youngest winger of the lot, Rio Ngumoha, who stole the show.

The 18-year-old blitzed Villarreal down the right side, providing two assists, creating two big chances out of three chances in total, and completed seven successful take-ons.

Put simply, Ngumoha was unplayable, and the youngster became the first player to put up those numbers in a Champions League game since Kylian Mbappe for PSG versus Istanbul Basaksehir way back in October of 2020.

Understandably, transfer interest in Ngumoha amongst some of Europe’s biggest sides is rampant.

Bayern Munich tried and failed to sign the winger over the summer, while Fabrizio Romano has declared Arsenal would jump at the chance to sign Ngumoha if there’s any inkling a deal is there to be made.

Naturally, Liverpool don’t want to part ways with Ngumoha, and talks over a new and much improved contract have been taking place.

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‘When not if’ Rio Ngumoha signs new Liverpool contract

And according to the latest from the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, Liverpool fans need not fear Ngumoha leaving.

During a Q&A, Steele – who primarily covers Liverpool – wrote: ‘The 18-year-old’s agent is in talks with Liverpool over renewing his contract and there is no reason for fans to worry.

‘Ngumoha is on course to extend his deal (which currently runs until 2028) and, as revealed in Confidential a month ago, sources close to the player have told us he loves the club and wants to commit his long-term future.

‘It would seem a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ despite interest from Arsenal, Bayern Munich and other European clubs.’

When reporting on Ngumoha’s contract talks earlier in October, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed it’s Julian Ward who has assumed control of the negotiations from the club’s perspective.

Ward succeeded Richard Hughes as the club’s sporting director in September and ironing out a new deal immediately became a top priority for the Reds official.

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