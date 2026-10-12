Liverpool reach final decision on new Rio Ngumha contract as big Julian Ward demand emerges – Exclusive

Liverpool sources have insisted there are no major issues surrounding Rio Ngumoha’s new contract, with the Reds closing in on an agreement that will secure the teenage star’s future at Anfield amid interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that the principles of a new long-term deal were now in place, with Liverpool now working towards finalising the remaining details before confirming the agreement.

Ngumoha turned 18 at the end of August, opening the door for him to commit his future to the Merseyside club on a longer-term basis.

The winger is currently tied down to a contract running until 2028, which he signed last year when he was still 17. That agreement represented the maximum term he could sign at that age.

But now that he is 18, he can commit to a deal extending much further into the future.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there are some minor details still to finalise, but they have been keen to stress that there are no significant problems with the player or his representatives.

Liverpool have also been dealing with several off-field matters, including the appointment of Julian Ward as the club’s new sporting director, succeeding Richard Hughes.

Ward has now taken charge, and confirming Ngumoha’s new contract is understood to be among his first priorities as he settles into the role and demanding an agreement be made official to end all lingering uncertainties over the teenage star…

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No issues for Ngumoha despite limited starts for Liverpool

The club are determined to protect the future of one of their most highly rated young talents, with the expectation that the remaining details can be resolved and an announcement made in due course.

There has been some scrutiny of Ngumoha’s first-team involvement this season, with the teenager having started just once. He is yet to start a Premier League game since turning 18, with his only start so far coming in Liverpool’s opening fixture of the campaign against Newcastle United.

However, sources insist that his limited starting opportunities have not created any significant issues regarding his future, and Liverpool remain firmly committed to his development.

The club continue to regard Ngumoha as an important part of their long-term plans and have no intention of entertaining offers for his services.

That stance was made clear over the summer and comes despite interest from both Arsenal and Bayern Munich, who are understood to be monitoring the teenager’s progress.

Liverpool are aware that his potential has attracted attention from elsewhere, but their position remains clear: they want to keep him at Anfield and see him develop into a key player for the first team.

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Ngumoha’s progress has continued on the international stage, too, with the winger recently making his senior England debut.

He came off the bench during England’s 2-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Czechia, earning his first appearance for the senior side at just 18 years and 31 days old.

That milestone placed him among the youngest players to feature for England in a competitive international, with only Wayne Rooney and Jude Bellingham younger when making their competitive debuts for the national team.

His rapid rise since joining from Chelsea in 2024 has reinforced the excitement surrounding his potential, and Liverpool are determined to ensure that his future remains on Merseyside.