Liverpool make decision on selling Rio Ngumoha to Bayern Munich

Liverpool sources have made it clear the club have no intention of selling highly rated teenager Rio Ngumoha, despite links to Bayern Munich and monitoring from other European giants.

Sources close to the club insist the 18-year-old is viewed extremely highly inside Anfield and is regarded as a supreme talent capable of developing into a key player for the Reds and one of the best in Europe.

The Merseyside club have shut down any suggestions of a January exit, with the hierarchy determined to keep the young attacker at the club.

Ngumoha, who has already impressed with his pace, technical ability and directness in first-team appearances, is seen as central to Liverpool’s long-term plans.

Liverpool see him as a player with the potential to become a regular starter and a top player in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Since making his debut as a 16-year-old in January 2025, Ngumoha has made 43 senior appearances for the Reds, notching three goals in the process.

Bayern Munich have been linked with the winger, with reports of serious interest in recent months. However, Liverpool’s stance has remained firm throughout.

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Liverpool have big plans for Rio Ngumoha amid contract talks

Sources have confirmed that any approaches for Ngumoha would be rebuffed by Liverpool and that there is no appetite for negotiations, either in the winter window or beyond.

Bayern, meanwhile, are understood to have explored options on the left flank, but the Reds’ reluctance to engage has ended any immediate prospect of a deal.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation, according to sources.

Both clubs are aware of Ngumoha’s rapid progress and long-term potential, yet no formal movement is expected.

Liverpool are confident the player will remain at the club.

The youngster is understood to be happy on Merseyside and focused on establishing himself further in the first-team squad under the current coaching staff and manager Andoni Iraola.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update on October 30 that Liverpool are working on a new long-term contract for Ngumoha and are making progress in negotiations.

There is a possibility that Ngumoha puts pen to paper on fresh terms during the international break – so in the next two weeks.

Club sources emphasise that Ngumoha’s development is a priority and that he is viewed as a player who can grow into a star of European football while wearing the Liverpool shirt.

With his current deal running until 2028 and a fresh agreement regarded as a matter of when rather than if, the expectation is that he will stay put and continue his progression at Anfield.

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