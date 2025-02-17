Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back this summer and view Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer and has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best young defenders already.

Huisen has scored two goals in 21 Premier League appearances for the Cherries, who are just three points off the top four and are in the race for the Champions League places.

TEAMtalk sources state that Liverpool are among the clubs who have been impressed with Huijsen and are keen on securing his services in the summer transfer window.

The Reds face stiff competition for his signature, however, as Chelsea are also huge fans of his and have been in contact with his agent, as previously reported.

Huijsen has a release clause that becomes active in the summer, and Bournemouth are trying to tie him down to a new deal that would increase the amount.

However, the defender knows that he is in demand and will likely move in the summer window.

Liverpool could trigger Huijsen’s release clause this summer

The release clause in Huijsen’s contract is set at £50million, which is a relatively cheap fee for one of the best young defenders in the Premier League.

By comparison, the likes of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo are all valued at over £70million.

Sources state that Huijsen ticks a lot of the boxes Liverpool are looking for and they are considering whether to make an offer this summer.

Bournemouth will demand the centre-back’s release clause in full, but preferably want him to put pen to paper on a new deal and stay with the club for another couple seasons.

But the suggestion from those close to the situation is that the chances of a renewal are slim, as Huijsen has interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and two other unnamed sides, and he is keen to play at the highest level possible.

Amid Liverpool’s interest in Huijsen, the future of Reds captain Van Dijk remains uncertain – although club sources remain confident of keeping him for at least another season.

The 33-year-old Dutch international remains a vital cog in Arne Slot’s squad, but his current contract at Anfield is set to expire in June.

TIMELINE: Dean Huijsen’s rise to Premier League prominence

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.

