Liverpool rival Xabi Alonso for terrific winger signing as ‘realistic’ €20m deal takes shape

Liverpool are on a collision course with Xabi Alonso again after joining Bayer Leverkusen in the race to replenish their wings with the signing of Brajan Gruda amid speculation that Luis Diaz could be on the way out of Anfield.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Liverpool are contemplating their options on the wing. First of all, there were rumours that Mohamed Salah could be pursued in the Saudi Pro League again. However, our understanding now is that Salah will at least fulfil the final year of his contract on Merseyside.

The attention has thus turned to the opposite flank, where Diaz faces an uncertain future. The Colombia international has been persistently linked with a dream move to Barcelona.

Throw in the inconsistency of Cody Gakpo and it’s no surprise to see Liverpool still being linked with wingers regardless of Salah’s future, even if it won’t be the biggest priority of the summer.

This week, German outlet Sport Bild has thrown Liverpool into the mix for the signing of Brajan Gruda from Mainz, where he has just completed a breakthrough season at senior level.

Gruda made his first three Mainz appearances the season before, but played 29 times in 2023-24 and scored his first four professional goals in the Bundesliga.

A left-footer who tends to operate on the right flank, he plays in similar territory to Salah but appears to be more about technique than pace, in contrast to the Egyptian King – although Gruda’s acceleration is a strong point too.

According to Bild, Liverpool are among Gruda’s admirers. However, the headline competition could be from Bayer Leverkusen, the unbeaten Bundesliga champions who managed to retain Alonso as their head coach despite interest from his former club in making him Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Four other suitors for Bruda emerge

Elsewhere in Germany, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have ‘expressed interest’ in Bruda. From the Premier League, Liverpool are up against Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

All of his suitors, apart from Newcastle, can offer Champions League football next season. It’s a stage that Bruda wants to grace after playing a key part in keeping Mainz up in the Bundesliga this season.

Bild deems it ‘realistic’ that Gruda could be on the move for €20m (£17m) this summer. However, Liverpool might have to be persuasive to stop him prioritising Leverkusen as his next stop.

After all, it’s claimed that Gruda thinks he could reach the next level under Alonso, whose playing style suits him. That said, he would face plenty of competition for his place at Leverkusen, especially from Bundesliga player of the season Florian Wirtz – though they could sell Adam Hlozek to clear some space.

Similarly, it might be tough for Gruda to immediately become a Liverpool regular under Arne Slot. Salah, Diaz, Gakpo and Diogo Jota are currently their main wingers, but the likes of Harvey Elliott can play there too.

About to turn 20, Gruda is still a young player and would be a long-term investment for whoever buys him. His contract with Mainz is still due to last until 2026, too, so he could continue developing there.

