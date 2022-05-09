Roberto Firmino injury latest: Jurgen Klopp confirms progress for Liverpool star after foot issue

Roberto Firmino could play a part for Liverpool in Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Brazilian has not played since Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City in mid-April. A foot issue has kept him out of subsequent Champions League and Premier League matches for the quadruple-chasing Anfield side.

Indeed, he missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham and a chance to enhance his record of five goals in 12 games against Spurs.

Speaking on Friday, Klopp revealed that Firmino was to train through the weekend to focus on his fitness.

And with those sessions under his belt, Liverpool could welcome the 30-year-old back for their trip to Villa Park.

Klopp told a press conference: “Bobby is in full training. Bobby now trained before the last game.

“He trained two days but we don’t train a lot so he always has to do more. That’s what he’s still doing so it’s a decision for tomorrow. He gets closer and closer. Hopefully he can be involved.

“It’s a challenge [picking the team] to be honest but very often the decisions get easier with all the information I get from the medical department because then I don’t have to choose between all of them.

“In these short periods in between the games, I didn’t get all the information yet or not the final information.

“When I leave here, I will go to the medical department and collect some more and then we will see. It’s challenging.”

Liverpool have no other fitness concerns aside from Firmino, who had scored a brace against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals before his injury.

Klopp talks Aston Villa v Liverpool

Liverpool are looking to get back to winning ways after their Premier League title slip-up against Spurs.

The result briefly put them back on top on goal difference. However, Manchester City pulled three points clear – and moved ahead on goal difference – with a 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Villa welcome Liverpool next and it is a reunion for Steven Gerrard with his former side.

Talk of his potential move back to Anfield as manager has been put further on hold with Klopp’s new contract.

Asked again about the possibility of a Gerrard takeover, the German said: “My possible successor, yes. Of course it’s possible that Stevie will be manager here one day.

“It’s not my decision to make. It’s about other parties and Stevie as well. Yes, I think it’s possible.”

Liverpool beat Villa 1-0 at Anfield in December in one of Gerrard’s first matches in charge of Villa. The West Midlands side also have to go City on the final day of the season.