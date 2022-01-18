Liverpool have offered Roberto Firmino to Barcelona in a deal which would see them cut their losses on the 2015 signing, according to a report.

The Brazil star has proved one of the Reds’ most regular features since his arrival from Hoffenheim. In fact, he recently passed 300 appearances for his club, most of those coming under Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has made Firmino a vital part of his trademark front three. While he matched Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for goals earlier in his career – scoring 27 in the 2017/18 season – his numbers have dropped off.

As a result, Klopp has put more focus on his work rate and pressing from the front in recent months.

But with only 18 months remaining on his contract, attention is also turning to his future.

Salah’s contract situation has been well-documented. However, it remains unclear if Firmino will renew ties with Liverpool.

According to El Nacional, the Reds have offered the 30-year-old to Barcelona for €20million (£16.7million).

That would see Liverpool lose around £13million on their 2015 signing, who arrived under Brendan Rodgers’ stewardship at Anfield.

Liverpool star answers crucial Klopp questions as two others also shine Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones answered any pre-match questions Jurgen Klopp had of him in Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford.

Firmino has been a standout figure for a number of seasons in the Liverpool front line. However, the arrival of Diogo Jota in September 2020 has brought a new dimension to Klopp’s attack.

And with Firmino suffering injury problems this season, Jota, Salah and Mane has been the manager’s go-to front line for a large part of the campaign.

How many points Newcastle may need to stay in the Premier League – 40 not the magic number

What’s more, Jota is only 25 and represents the more long-term vision for Liverpool’s attack.

However, another report from El Nacional claims that Liverpool could soon bring in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, with Barcelona passing up the opportunity to sign him.

Firmino out, Sanches in at Liverpool – report

The Spanish news outlet claims that former Barca boss Ronald Koeman wanted to sign Sanches.

However, now that Xavi is in the dugout, the ex-midfielder has removed the Portugal star from the club’s list of transfer targets.

What’s more, Sanches does not fancy a move to the Catalan club as much as he once did.

As such, El Nacional claims that Liverpool are the new favourites to sign him.

Talks between Liverpool and Lille are reportedly ‘very advanced’ and the deal is ‘very close to materialising’.

Sanches, who once made headlines for struggling with Swansea in the Premier League on loan from Bayern Munich, has turned his career around and helped Lille win Ligue 1 last season.