Liverpool are ready to make a bid for one of Europe’s most frightening players on the final day of the summer transfer window if Newcastle United do not sell Alexander Isak, according to a report, as manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes learn what his former manager thinks of him.

While Liverpool are in talks to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, the defending Premier League champions’ dream end to the window would be to complete a deal for Newcastle striker Isak. Liverpool wanted to sign Isak before they secured the services of Hugo Ekitike, and manager Slot and sporting director Hughes are still keen on the Sweden international striker.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was the first to exclusively break the news on July 24 that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to join Liverpool.

Isak has since agreed on personal terms with Liverpool and has not played in any competitive game for Newcastle this season.

Newcastle are desperately trying to convince Isak to stay, but the striker’s mind is made up, with the former Real Sociedad star claiming that last season’s Carabao Cup winners had broken promises.

Manager Eddie Howe, though, needs to get a replacement in before they can sell Isak, with Newcastle also holding out for £150million (€173m, $203m).

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool have already identified an alternative and will make a bid for him on ‘deadline day’ if they are unable to convince Newcastle to sell Isak before then.

If Newcastle maintain their ‘not for sale’ stance on Isak, then Liverpool will make a move for Real Madrid and Brazil international forward Rodrygo.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo back on July 20, noting that the Merseyside club were looking at the Brazilian star as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who eventually left for Bayern Munich.

Rodrygo prefers to play as a left-winger, but he has been used mainly on the right side of the attack and as a centre-forward at Madrid so far.

With Ekitike making a positive start to his Liverpool career, the defending Premier League champions are not in urgent need of a striker and could sway towards a bid for Rodrygo if Isak stays at Newcastle, according to GiveMeSport.

Rodrygo is having a tough time at Madrid under manager Xabi Alonso, who included the winger just once in his starting line-up at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute against Osasuna in Madrid’s opening LaLiga game of the season last Tuesday and was taken off in the 63rd minute against Real Oviedo last weekend.

According to GiveMeSport, Rodrygo earns £350,000-a-week at Madrid and has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid value Rodrygo at €100million (£86.2m, $116m).

DIVE DEEPER 👉 Liverpool XI after dream end to summer transfer window with £190m signing blitz

Carlo Ancelotti explains Rodrygo omission from Brazil squad

Ancelotti managed Rodrygo during his time as the Madrid manager, but the legendary Italian tactician did not include the winger in the Brazil squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil will face Chile and Bolivia in September, but Rodrygo will not play any role in those games.

When asked about his decision not to call up Rodrygo, Ancelotti said on Monday: “Why didn’t I call up Rodrygo? I have a lot of love for him.

“Yesterday, he played very well for Real Madrid. It was his first game after a long time, so he still has time to recover and return to the national team.

“A player who plays in the national team must be in 100% physical condition. This is a very important criteria.

“If a player is not 100%, I can call another one without any problem.”

Latest Liverpool news: New major signing imminent, shock Man City raid

Liverpool have been tipped to ‘complete’ their next major signing this week after the star has played his final match for his current club.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on a player who left Liverpool at the end of last season, with the star failing to light up his current club.

Liverpool are planning to raid Bayern Munich for one of their best players, as the defending Premier League champions are planning to replace Mohamed Salah in the future.

POLL: If you were Rodrygo, which club would you want to join next?