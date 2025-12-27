Liverpool to ‘present’ €60m ‘offer’ for Real Madrid phoenix as Mo Salah agent’s 11-word private message disclosed

Liverpool are ready to make a bid to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in the January transfer window, according to a speculative report in Spain, as Mohamed Salah’s agent is claimed to have issued a statement on his future to Fenerbahce.

Mo Salah is playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations at the moment and is due back at Liverpool in January. While the winger played against Brighton and Hove Albion before he left for AFCON, Salah’s future at Anfield is up in the air following his extraordinary outburst against Liverpool and manager Arne Slot.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) do not plan to sell Mo Salah in the January transfer window.

However, it would be remiss to think that Liverpool would not be looking at a contingency plan, especially as the defending Premier League champions were already on the hunt for a winger to succeed Salah in the long run.

Liverpool plan ‘reduced offer for Rodrygo’

Rodrygo was a player that Liverpool looked at signing in the summer of 2025, and, according to Defensa Central, the Reds are still keen on him.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has reported that Liverpool are planning to make a ‘reduced offer for Rodrygo’ in the January transfer window.

Liverpool are ready to ‘present a lower offer’ of ‘between €50 and 60million’ (up to £52.35m, $70.65m) for the Brazil international winger, noting that Madrid wanted at least €100m (£87.2m, $117.7m) for him in the summer of 2025.

The report has also noted Rodrygo’s recent return to form, with the 24-year-old Brazilian winger having ‘risen from the ashes in recent weeks’ like a phoenix.

However, sources have told us that Madrid have no plans to sell Rodrygo in the January transfer window.

Graeme Bailey reported on December 22 that Madrid have made it clear that neither Rodrygo nor Vinicius Junior will leave in the middle of the season.

Mo Salah agent’s statement revealed

The Turkish media has revealed the message from Salah’s agent to Fenerbahce about a potential move to the Super Lig club in the January transfer window.

Sabah has reported that Fenerbahce executives held a meeting with Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, this week.

The Turkish news outlet has claimed that this was the 11-word message that Salah’s agent gave to Fenerbahce: “He will either stay at Liverpool or go to Saudi Arabia.”

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League wanted to sign Salah before he signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025, and we understand that interest is still very much there.

Ayase Ueda transfer ‘myths’ busted

Speculation linking Ayase Ueda with a shock move to Liverpool has been dismissed in the Dutch media.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot worked with Ueda at Feyenoord and has previously spoken highly of the Japan international striker.

Earlier this month, Dutch football pundit and former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Hans Kraay Jr said, as quoted in Voetbal Primeur: “Misjudged, misjudged; of course, he was behind Santiago Gimenez, who was often in top form and therefore also found the net quite often.

“Arne Slot – credit where credit is due – has told us and me several times when we asked about Ueda’s potential.”

“We really saw that enormous potential once, last season away against Benfica in the Champions League, where he was peerless.

“Slot could use a pat on the back at the moment. He was right.”

With Alexander Isak injured at the moment and speculation rife that Liverpool are looking for a replacement striker, there have been suggestions that Slot could raid Feyenoord for Ueda.

However, according to 1908.nl, there is no such chance.

The report notes: ‘According to information from 1908.nl, Feyenoord have no reason to fear the Japanese player’s early departure.

‘There is no contact with Arne Slot’s club, nor any indication of concrete interest. Therefore, these reports must be dismissed as myths.

‘A transfer also seems highly unlikely, as the Eredivisie is no longer seen as a breeding ground from which players can make a direct step to the absolute top.

‘Furthermore, Feyenoord are locked in the battle for second place, and thus Champions League football for next season, and believes it still desperately needs its top scorer.