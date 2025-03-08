Liverpool will propose a swap deal involving Rodrygo if they are unable to convince Ibrahima Konate to sign a new contract, with a report revealing Real Madrid’s stance on the Brazilian star’s future.

Rodrygo is one of the best players in the world and has established himself as one of the most important players for Madrid. Since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019, the 24-year-old forward has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice and has scored 68 goals and given 45 assists in 255 appearances for Los Blancos.

There has been speculation that Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have also been linked with the Brazil international, who has been described by his Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham as “the most talented and gifted player” in the team.

Liverpool are now reported to be showing interest in Rodrygo, who has scored six goals and provided five assists in 23 matches in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side so far this season.

According to DefensaCentral, if Liverpool are unable to convince Konate to put pen to paper on a new contract, then the Reds will propose a swap deal to Madrid involving Rodrygo.

Madrid are on the hunt for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window and have their eyes on Konate as well as Arsenal star William Saliba.

There have been reports that the Spanish giants have already made contact with Saliba’s entourage over a potential move.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026, so the Premier League leaders would rather use him to sign Rodrygo than let the French defender leave on a free.

With Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool are looking for a forward who could be a star for the team in the coming years.

Real Madrid stance on Rodrygo

While Liverpool may feel that a swap deal would suit them, it is unlikely that Madrid would be open to it.

DefensaCentral has revealed that the defending Spanish and European champions have no intention whatsoever of parting ways with Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

Madrid value the Brazilian star highly and believe that he can still improve in the coming years.

Los Blancos also turned down a world-record bid from the Saudi Pro League for Rodrygo in the January transfer window.

Rodrygo himself does not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

The forward has always wanted to play for Madrid and is also a key figure in the team.

Latest Liverpool news: Kenan Yildiz bid, Milos Kerkez determination

Liverpool are ready to make a bid to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club are looking for a long-term successor to Salah and believe that Yildiz would be a good fit for the team.

Liverpool are ready to bid €80million (£67.2m, $87m) for Yildiz this summer, according to the Italian media.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Liverpool are determined to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

Kerkez is one of the best young left-backs in the Premier League, and Liverpool have made the Hungary international their first-choice target for that role.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester United have cooled their interest in Kerkez, who is on the radar of Madrid as well.

Meanwhile, the German media has revealed that Liverpool have taken a shine to Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Bayern are said to be open to letting the winger leave at the end of the season and are willing to do business for a fee in the £25.2m-£33.6m range.

