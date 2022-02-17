Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp snubbed the chance to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo last month, according to a report in Spain.

The Reds were chasing a winger last month but instead plumped for Porto star Luis Diaz, who had impressed against Klopp’s men. The 25-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year contract after arriving for an initial fee of £37m.

But there were other targets in the frame, not least 21-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo.

The Brazil international signed for Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos for a fee in the region of £38m. He has only made seven starts in LaLiga for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this campaign though.

El Nacional revealed in December that Liverpool had fixed their gaze on signing Rodrygo in January.

Their article stated Liverpool had been an admirer of Rodrygo while with Santos. However, Real stole a march for his signature in 2019 to the tune of £40m and Klopp was snubbed.

Liverpool are said to have tried again and saw a £51m bid rejected last summer. And they were preparing a £68m offer in January to finally get Rodrygo aboard at Anfield.

Rodrygo fancied Anfield move

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano denied those reports. He said that there was both ‘no plan’ for Real to sell and ‘no negotiation’ taking place with Liverpool.

Now though the same outlet, El Nacional, claims that Klopp “rejected him” as he “does not forgive the betrayal” of a couple of years ago.

The German coach decided to finally shelve his interest in the Real man and they instead went after Diaz.

Rodrygo apparently saw Liverpool as a “very attractive destination” and thought their pressing style would help him “exploit his full potential”.

Klopp did not see it that way though and “no ​​longer wants to know anything about Rodrygo”.

