Liverpool are reported to have made contact with Rodrygo with Arne Slot planning to take revenge after losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos’ stance on losing the Brazilian forward has also been revealed.

Alexander-Arnold revealed this week that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his current contract runs out. While the right-back has not announced his new club, it has been widely reported in Spain and England that the 33-times capped England star will make the move to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

A deal is already in place between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid, who are keen on paying a fee to Liverpool and signing him in time for the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

While Liverpool fans will be hugely disappointed to see their home-grown hero leave Anfield for good, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have devised a plan to avenge themselves.

According to TBR, Liverpool are keen on a summer deal for Madrid forward Rodrygo.

The report has revealed that the newly-crowned Premier League champions have ‘spoken with Rodrygo’s representatives in recent weeks to enquire about his situation’.

Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in the Brazil international forward, who, according to Barcelona star Raphinha in Marca this week, is “spectacular” and “phenomenal”.

Like Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City, too, have spoken with the representatives of the 24-year-old Madrid star, who has won LaLiga thrice so far in his career with Los Blancos, who are four points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in the league table, with just four more rounds of matches remaining.

Liverpool tried to sign Rodrygo last summer and held talks, but the two-time Champions League winner with Madrid decided to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The forward has scored 13 goals and given 10 assists in 50 appearances this season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who lost the final of the Copa del Rey to Barcelona and were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Arsenal.

Real Madrid stance on Rodygo revealed

Encouragingly for Liverpool, Madrid are said to be open to selling Rodrygo this summer.

Last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners have told the forward that they will assess his situation at the end of the season, according to TBR.

Madrid have not given any assurances to Rodrygo that he will be a regular in the starting line-up under a new manager.

Ancelotti is very likely to leave at the end of the season, with Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso the favourite to take over.

TBR has claimed that Rodrygo is ‘not happy with his current situation’, with his camp willing to listen to offers.

While the forward has not made a definitive decision on his future, he will look at his situation under a new manager and could leave Madrid for good.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Madrid are willing to sell Rodrygo for €100m (£85m, $113m).

Rodrygo joined Madrid from Santos in 2019 for £39.5m.

The Brazilian has since gone on to make 267 appearances for the Spanish and European powerhouse, scoring 68 goals and providing 50 assists in the process.

