Liverpool ‘willing’ to appease €100m ‘angry’ superstar and ‘grant’ his ‘only requirement’

Liverpool are ready to meet a key demand of a top-class winger that Arne Slot wants to replace Luis Diaz with at Anfield, according to a report.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool have not stood still in the summer transfer window, with manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes making big signings. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have come in so far, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also teaming up with Liverpool.

The Reds, though, are in danger of losing one of their best players, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich keen on Diaz.

Diaz is already said to have agreed personal terms with Bayern, who have made a bid of £45million for the Colombia international forward.

The 28-year-old played as a centre-forward on 15 occasions under Liverpool manager Slot last season, but he has generally operated as a left-winger.

If Diaz does leave, then Liverpool will need a replacement, and in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, the Premier League champions would get a perfect one.

The 24-year-old is not happy at Madrid, with new manager Xabi Alonso consistently leaving him out of the team at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodrygo wants to play as a left-winger, but with Vinicius Junior in the team, that does not tend to happen.

With Kylian Mbappe joining in the summer of 2024, the winger was not guaranteed a place in the Madrid starting line-up under then-managed Carlo Ancelotti either, with Defensa Central reporting this week that Rodrygo is ‘‘angry about not having a bigger role on the team because he sees himself as capable of being one of the stars of the Madrid team’.

Arsenal are determined to sign Rodrygo, who, according to Brazilian news outlet UOL, is available for €100million (£86.5m, $117m) in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool, too, have taken a shine to the Brazilian, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career.

Defensa Central has reported that ‘Rodrygo’s only requirement is to play on the left wing’, adding that Liverpool ‘would be willing to grant the Real Madrid player’s his wish.

DON’T MISS 🌐Every completed Real Madrid transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Xabi Alonso backed to make ‘big changes’ at Real Madrid

Rodrygo is a superstar, and, given that he is still only 24, the Brazilian is very likely to get better in the coming years.

There is a distinct possibility that Rodrygo could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with the futures of Brahim Diaz, Daniel Ceballos and Raul Asencio also uncertain.

According to former Madrid star Gareth Bale, Alonso will make major changes to the team and will make sure that the players do what he wants them to do.

Bale told ESPNFC TV: “I think if you look at what he did at Leverkusen, yes, and now he’s arguably got better players to work with and I imagine a bigger transfer kitty.

“So I would like to think Xabi has got the respect of the players and the players will play for him.

“So I expect big changes and I expect them to play the way he wants them, and if they don’t, I don’t think Xabi’s scared to drop anyone.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Liverpool raid, Ibrahima Konate price-tag

A Spanish report has claimed that Madrid are planning a massive offer for a Liverpool midfielder, with manager Alonso personally keen on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are also said to be keen on a Tottenham Hotspur defender and are willing to pay as much as £69million to the north London club for him.

Liverpool have set a price-tag for Ibrahima Konate, according to Spanish sources, with Madrid making it clear if they will pay it.

IN FOCUS: How Rodrygo has progressed at Real Madrid