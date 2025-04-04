Liverpool plan ‘perfect’ Alexander-Arnold ‘revenge’ by signing Real Madrid’s ‘most gifted player’

Liverpool are planning to make a bid for Rodrygo to take revenge after losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain, which has revealed the response that Los Blancos are going to give to Arne Slot’s side.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and, as things stand, will leave Anfield as a free agent. Even though neither the Reds nor Madrid have made an official announcement, multiple media outlets and journalists, including Sky Sports, BBC Sport, Fabrizio Romano and Guillem Balague, have revealed that a deal for the England international right-back to move to the Santiago Bernabeu is virtually done.

It would be hugely disappointing for Liverpool to lose Alexander-Arnold this summer, especially as a free agent, but manager Arne Slot is already planning ‘the perfect revenge’, according to a report.

Defensa Central has revealed that Liverpool are planning to make a bid of €80million (£67.7m, $88m) for Madrid forward Rodrygo.

With Mohamed Salah out of contract and speculation on the future of Luis Diaz, Liverpool are reported to ‘have their sights set on’ the Brazil international forward.

Liverpool’s plan is not to pay more than €80million (£67.7m, $88m) for Rodrygo, who has been described by his Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham as “the most talented and gifted player” in the team.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also keen on a summer deal for the 24-year-old, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Los Blancos.

Liverpool are ‘waiting for developments before making its move, but the reality is that for them, this would be the perfect revenge for what happened to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will arrive at the Whites on June 30’, according to the report.

Rodrygo has scored 13 goals and given nine assists in 43 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos so far this season.

Madrid, who won LaLiga last season, are three points behind leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona in second place and could win the Champions League for the second year in a row after reaching the quarter-finals where they will take on Arsenal.

Ancelotti’s side have also progressed to the Copa del Rey final where they will face Barcelona.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Devastating Mo Salah exit claims as Haaland ‘demand’ leaves Liverpool over a barrel

Real Madrid stance on Rodrygo

Defensa Central has revealed that Madrid have no intention of selling Rodrygo for the transfer fee that Liverpool are willing to pay.

In January, Madrid received a world-record bid of €300 million (£250.7m / $311.3m) from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for Rodrygo.

At the time, both Los Blancos and the forward turned it down, despite the Brazilian star being €140 million (£117m / $121.4) in salary.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on March 28 that Rodrygo is not looking to leave Madrid in the summer transfer window and is unlikely to consider a move to Liverpool if Salah renews his contract.

Defensa Central has also reported that Rodrygo does not want to leave Madrid and wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Latest Liverpool news: Madrid response to Van Dijk offer, Salah truth

Real Madrid have responded to Virgil van Dijk after his agents offered the Liverpool defender to Los Blancos.

A report in Spain has revealed that Van Dijk was offered to Madrid in January as well.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has responded to the chance of signing the Netherlands international centre-back on a free transfer in just 11 words.

Federico Chiesa has had injury problems since his move to Liverpool last summer, but even when fit and available, manager Arne Slot has not always played him.

A report has revealed the moment when Slot realised that Chiesa is not good enough to start for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, a well-connected journalist has revealed why Mohamed Salah was seen in Liverpool clothing at a photoshoot at Albert Dock this week.

POLL: Who was Liverpool’s best signing of the Jurgen Klopp era?