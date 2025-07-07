Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Luis Diaz, who could be replaced at Anfield by Real Madrid forward Rodrygo

Liverpool have been contacted by Rodrygo’s entourage about a potential move to Anfield as Luis Diaz looks set to leave, according to a source, as the Spanish media deal a hammer blow to Arsenal’s chances of bringing the Real Madrid forward to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Rodrygo is one of the best forwards in the world, and despite being a huge success at Madrid, there is a very strong chance that he will leave this summer. The Athletic have reported that the Madrid hierarchy and new manager Xabi Alonso are open to cashing in on the Brazil international, who himself is said to be ready to find a new club.

Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, the 24-year-old wants to continue his career in Europe, with a source claiming that Rodrygo is giving Arsenal his ‘absolute priority’.

Arsenal are said to be so keen on Rodrygo that manager Arteta is willing to play him on the left wing, with the Premier League club ready to pay more than the €90million (£78m, $106m) transfer fee that Madrid are asking for him.

However, more threats have emerged for Arsenal in their pursuit of Rodrygo, who, according to Luka Modric in Get Spanish Football News in September 2024, is one of the “world-class superstars” at Madrid.

TBR has reported that Liverpool are now involved in the race for the prized signature of the Brazilian, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career.

‘Rodrygo’s intermediaries have now been in discussions with several other clubs’, according to the report, which has named Liverpool among those teams.

Although ‘Arsenal can still be considered the most serious contenders for Rodrygo’, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich ‘have been contacted about Rodrygo, informing them of his likely availability’, claims the report.

Contact between Liverpool and Rodrygo’s intermediaries comes in the wake of Diaz deciding that he wants to leave the Premier League champions.

The German media have claimed that Diaz has already agreed personal terms with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Diaz has played predominantly as a left-winger for Liverpool, while Rodrygo wants to operate on the left wing despite having been used on the right and as a centre-forward at Madrid.

With Darwin Nunez set to leave and Liverpool looking at signing a new striker, Rodrygo could replace Diaz on the left of a front-three with Mohamed Salah keeping his place on the right.

Arsenal face PSG threat for Rodrygo

Not only are Arsenal facing competition from Liverpool, but the Gunners also need to be wary of the threat of Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Defensa Central, PSG are keen on a summer deal for Rodrygo.

PSG won the Champions League last season and regularly clinch Ligue 1, so a move to the Parisian club will surely be tempting for the 24-year-old.

While Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo leave, according to the Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Los Blancos want any potential deal with PSG to involve Vitinha.

Vitinha has been sensational for PSG, and new Madrid boss Alonso believes that the former Wolves loanee would make his team better.

PSG, though, may not be willing to sell the Portugal international midfielder, who is an important player in head coach Luis Enrique’s team and made 20 starts in Ligue 1 and 16 starts in the Champions League last season.

