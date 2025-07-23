James Pearce drops Rodrygo to Liverpool bombshell amid Luis Diaz revelation

Liverpool do not plan to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, according to The Athletic journalist James Pearce, while a German source reveals how Bayern Munich truly view the Anfield winger.

Rodrygo is one of the most talked-about players in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool among the clubs strongly credited with interest in the Madrid forward. The Spanish media have consistently reported that Rodrygo is not happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and is open to leaving Los Blancos, with Liverpool willing to bring him to Anfield.

There have been reports in recent days claiming that Liverpool are in talks over signing Madrid and Brazil international forward Rodrygo.

Bayern are keen on signing Diaz from Liverpool and have had a bid of €67.5m (£58.5m, $79.2m) for the Colombia international winger already turned down by the Premier League champions.

Earlier this month, German publication Bild reported that Diaz already has an agreement in place with Bayern over personal terms and is ready to leave Liverpool this summer.

Despite often playing as a right-winger at Madrid, Rodrygo’s preference is to operate on the left side of the attack.

If Diaz leaves, then Liverpool will need a replacement, and Rodrygo has been tipped to be that player.

Madrid themselves are open to selling Rodrygo, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on July 20 that Madrid want more than €90million (£78m / $105m) for the forward and will demand add-ons on top of that.

TEAMtalk understands that although Liverpool hold an interest in Rodrygo, the Premier League champions have other targets in mind because of the hefty price-tag.

The Athletic journalist Pearce has now dropped the bombshell that Liverpool are not planning to sign Rodrygo if Diaz leaves, adding that the Colombia international winger has been training as normal on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Peace, who is one of the foremost reporters covering Liverpool, wrote on X at 5:09pm on July 23: “Liverpool yet to receive an improved bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz. Player has trained normally so far this week in Hong Kong. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo currently not viewed as a possible replacement if Diaz does go. No talks. #LFC”

Luis Diaz tipped to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that Bayern are confident that Diaz will join them from Liverpool this summer.

Falk told CaughtOffSide: “Bayern Munich are increasingly certain that they will sign Luis Diaz in the end.

“Now, it’s just a question of money between the Bundesliga champions and Liverpool. The Bavarians already had two offers turned away; the first being €52m [£43.3m, $61m] and the second being €67.5m [£58.5m, $79.3m].

“But now, Bayern are in negotiations directly with the Reds. They want to find a way to get the deal over the line; they don’t want to have to make another offer, which could be rejected – they’re determined to find a solution.

“FC Bayern are completely clear with the player: they want to give Diaz a four-year contract earning €14m [£12.1m, $16.5m] gross per year.

“I’ve heard that he’s only earning €2.7m [£2.3m, $3.2m] net at Liverpool – so it’s much, much lower than what he could be earning in Munich.

“This is one of the reasons why he wants to join Bayern Munich, as he feels he would be better appreciated. As we know, appreciation for footballers is at least partly always tied to money.”

Latest Liverpool news: Chelsea raid, Ibrahima Konate hope

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Chelsea are intensifying their efforts to sign a defender that Liverpool also want, with the Premier League champions still keeping tabs on him.

Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch has sparked hopes among the Anfield faithful that Ibrahima Konate could sign a new contract with the Reds, despite speculation that the France international central defender could leave for Madrid this summer or as a free agent at the end of next season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been alerted to a demand made by Alexander Isak to sign a new contract with Newcastle United.

