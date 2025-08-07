Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo if they lose Bradley Barcola to Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the chances of the French winger moving to Anfield are rated by another reputable source.

Liverpool have already made seven new signings in the summer transfer window, as manager Arne Slot aims to win the Premier League title for the second season in a row and also make a huge impact in the Champions League. The Reds are not done yet in the market, though, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool plan to make a new and improved bid for Alexander Isak despite seeing an initial offer turned down by Newcastle United last week.

The Merseyside club want to sign a winger, too, before the summer transfer window closes, as Slot aims to make big chances in his attack.

Luis Diaz has already left for Bayern Munich and Darwin Nunez is on his way to Al-Hilal, while the likes of Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa are unlikely to stay at Anfield next season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Liverpool have identified Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Diaz.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid want €90m (£78m / $105m) for Rodrygo – who was included among the “world-class superstars” at Los Blancos by club legend Luka Modric in September 2024, as quoted in Get Spanish Football News – and will demand add-ons on top of that.

Reports emanating from France have claimed that Liverpool are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

L’Equipe has reported that Liverpool are keen on PSG forward Bradley Barcola.

Journalist Sancha Tavolieri has reported on X that Liverpool plan to make ‘a concrete offer to Paris Saint-Germain’ for the 22-year-old winger.

However, the Premier League champions will have to pay at least €100m (£86.9m, $116.5m) for the France international, a figure also mentioned in L’Equipe.

Trusted journalist Romano has reported that PSG do not want to sell Barcola, but last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners have a contingency plan in case the 22-year-old does leave.

According to the Italian journalist, PSG could target Madrid forward Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Barcola.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “If Liverpool go for Barcola, a name to watch for PSG would be Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

“He wants to stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid, but internally at PSG, Rodrygo could be an option to replace Barcola.”

Chances of Liverpool sign Bradley Barcola rated

While PSG do not want to sell Barcola, every player has their price, especially when the transfer window is open.

Barcola joined PSG in 2023 and has made 103 appearances for the French giants, scoring 26 goals and giving 30 assists in the process.

The winger scored 21 goals and registered 21 assists in 64 appearances for PSG last season, as Luis Enrique’s side won Ligue 1, Coupe de France and the Champions League.

According to L’Equipe, there is a 5% chance that PSG could sell Barcola to Liverpool.

The French publication has noted: ‘In recent days, Liverpool has decided to accelerate and intensify its contacts around the former Lyon player.

‘With one piece of information in mind, which PSG has been communicating to the player’s entourage for several months: Barcola is not for sale and will not leave the club this summer.’

An inside source said: “We’re not going to lie, there’s a 95% chance he’ll stay in Paris. But it’s not 100%, so…”

The report continued: ‘What could then influence Paris’s position? Money? Liverpool have decided to put the means on the market this summer, and it would certainly take an offer above €100m for PSG to start thinking, even if their financial strength allows them not to need to sell.’

