As Liverpool step up their interest in Rodrygo, the Anfield faithful will be alarmed to learn of the new and unwanted record that the Brazil international forward has created at Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 2 that Liverpool have ‘dramatically escalated interest’ in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. While the defending Premier League champions are keen on Antoine Semenyo, Manchester City have emerged as serious contenders for the Bournemouth winger, leading Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to focus on Rodrygo.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Rodrygo’s representatives have held positive talks with Liverpool in recent days, with Madrid willing to sell the forward for €80-90million (up to £78.6m, $105m) in the January transfer window.

Liverpool had interest in a 2025 summer deal for Rodrygo, and that the Reds are persistent in their pursuit of the Brazilian does not come as a surprise, especially when one considers his track record.

Rodrygo has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Real Madrid so far in his career, and the fact that he can play as a left-winger, right-winger and centre-forward makes him hugely appealing.

The Brazilian, though, has not been in great form for Madrid lately, with Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso using him as a substitute this season.

Rodrygo has made just three starts in LaLiga and one start in the Champions League for Madrid so far this season.

The 24-year-old’s latest appearance as a substitute for Madrid in their 3-0 win against Athletic Bilbao away from home at Estadio de San Mames in LaLiga on Wednesday evening.

Rodrygo came on for Kylian Mbappe in the 78th minute and failed to score yet again.

According to Marca, Rodrygo is ‘now the Real Madrid forward with the most consecutive games (31) without scoring’.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has noted that Rodrygo has gone 1,351 minutes without finding the back of the net.

This is a new low and a new unwanted record for Rodrygo, who, according to Marca, has surpassed ‘Mariano Diaz, current Alaves striker, who went 30 games without scoring (986 minutes) with Real Madrid’.

‘Rodrygo hits rock bottom in Real Madrid’s goalscoring history’, reads the headline in Marca’s report, which has noted that the forward’s last goal in any competition for Los Blancos was on March 4.

‘The record for the longest goal drought for a Real Madrid striker still belongs to Rafa Marañón,’ observes Marca.

‘The legendary Espanyol forward went 1,416 minutes without scoring in 29 matches for Madrid.’

Rodrygo will surely not want to break that drought record, and his struggles in front of goal will be of alarm to Liverpool fans.

The likes of Alexander Isak, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz have been underwhelming since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah is struggling to bang in the goals regularly this season.

Can Liverpool afford to sign another player who is out of form?

