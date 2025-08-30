Liverpool transfer OFF as insider says eye-watering deal ‘not happening this window’

Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who wants to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid

Liverpool will not be able to bring Rodrygo from Real Madrid to Anfield before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, according to a report, as the Brazilian star drops a major hint on his future.

It has been a very busy summer for Liverpool, who have made eight new additions to the squad that won the Premier League title in manager Arne Slot’s first season in charge in the 2024/25 campaign.

Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez are among the signings that Liverpool have made so far, with the defending Premier League champions also trying to secure the services of Alexander Isak of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi before Monday’s deadline.

Rodrygo is also on Liverpool’s radar, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on July 27 that the Reds are keen on the Real Madrid forward as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who is now at Bayern Munich.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man City have an eye on Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Savinho.

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Savinho, although Man City are insistent that the Brazil international winger will not leave.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid value Rodrygo at a massive €100m (£86.5m, $116.5m).

There has been speculation that Liverpool plan to raid Madrid for Rodrygo on deadline day should they fail to sign Isak from Newcastle, but journalist Pete O’Rourke has now claimed that the winger will not leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Arne Slot has admitted there could be room in the attack for one more.

“Liverpool have lost a few players this summer, so it’s something they might look to do before the deadline.

“The Rodrygo deal looks very difficult to do. He was back in the Madrid starting lineup against Oviedo and I think the player, he’s happy at Madrid as long as he’s getting minutes.

“And Madrid, if they were to sell him, they’ll be looking at huge fee for a signature as well. So, so late in the window, I would say it’s highly unlikely that Liverpool would push to get a deal over the line for Rodrygo. It’s not happening this window.”

DIVE DEEPER 👉 Liverpool XI after dream end to summer transfer window with £190m signing blitz

Rodrygo drops major Real Madrid hint

Since Xabi Alonso became the new Real Madrid manager at the end of last season, Rodrygo has made only two competitive starts for Los Blancos.

While Alonso clearly does not consider Rodrygo a guaranteed starter in his team, the Brazilian star himself has dropped a major hint on his future.

While there has been speculation in the media that Rodrygo is open to leaving Madrid in search of regular playing time, the 24-year-old’s post on X suggests that he is very much committed to starring for Los Blancos.

After the draw for the League Phase of the Champions League was made this week, Rodrygo expressed his desire to win Europe’s premier club competition with Madrid.

Rodrygo has already won the Champions League twice with Madrid and is keen on helping Los Blancos become the champions of Europe for the 16th time in history.

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander Isak ‘done deal’, Aston Villa raid

Liverpool have a deal in place with Newcastle United for Alexander Isak, according to a journalist, although other sources have not backed this claim.

A Liverpool defender is on his way out of Anfield, while a second Reds star could join them playing in the same domestic league abroad.

Liverpool are planning to raid Aston Villa for a star attacking player, although TEAMtalk understands that the defending Premier League champions will have to cough up a lot of cash.

POLL: If you were Rodrygo, which club would you want to join next?