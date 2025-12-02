Liverpool’s January transfer plans have been thrown into chaos after Manchester City emerged as contenders to sign long-term priority Antoine Semenyo, forcing Arne Slot and Richard Hughes to activate ambitious Plan Bs just four weeks before the window opens.

Sources close to Anfield confirm the Bournemouth winger – who has terrorised Premier League defences with six goals and three assists already this season – is “closer to City than us”. Pep Guardiola has personally pushed for the 25-year-old Ghanaian, viewing him as the perfect wide partner for Erling Haaland, and City are ready to trigger the £65million release clause that was inserted into Semenyo’s new contract over the summer.

With that route potentially closed, Liverpool have dramatically escalated interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. The 24-year-old Brazilian, once considered untouchable at the Bernabeu, has made only 12 La Liga appearances this season under Xabi Alonso.

Madrid are now willing to listen to offers in the region of €80-90million (£70-79m) in January rather than risk losing him for less in the summer of 2026 when he enters the last two years of his deal.

Crucially, Rodrygo’s representatives have held positive exploratory talks with Liverpool in recent days.

While the forward remains determined to fight for his place under Alonso, he is open to a move if it guarantees regular minutes and a leading role. The prospect of linking up with Brazil team-mate Alisson is a positive for the winger as he holds a strong relationship with the goalkeeper.

At the same time, Anthony Gordon remains firmly on the radar. The Newcastle United winger – a boyhood Liverpool fan – continues to be viewed internally as the ideal cultural and stylistic fit for Slot’s high-intensity system.

His 16 direct goal involvements last season and electric Euro 2024 cameo have only heightened admiration on Merseyside. However, sources stress a deal is “extremely complicated”.

Newcastle, though, have absolutely no desire to strengthen a direct rival, especially after the Alexander Isak saga, and are preparing a lucrative new contract to keep their star man until at least 2030.

With Mohamed Salah potentially absent for up to six weeks due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool are determined to add at least one elite wide attacker in January.

Rodrygo currently leads the race, but the coming days will decide whether Anfield can pull off one of the window’s blockbuster moves – or whether a City hijack for Semenyo forces them into yet another contingency.

