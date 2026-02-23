‘Bombshell’ swap deal to help Liverpool sign Real Madrid ace as €100m ‘agreement’ truth emerges

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo in a sensational swap deal, while our sources have provided clarity on Yan Diomande’s situation.

Rodrygo has been an incredible servant to Madrid over the years, but his influence has waned since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in June 2024. The Brazilian winger has largely been used as an impact substitute this season, which has contributed to him scoring just three times in 26 appearances so far.

Rodrygo is known to be keen on joining a new club where he can become a pivotal player, and Liverpool could give him that opportunity in a post-Mohamed Salah era…

Stunning Liverpool, Rodrygo swap claim

Liverpool and Madrid are weighing up a shock swap deal involving Rodrygo and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Speculative outlet Fichajes claim Liverpool and Madrid’s ‘overlapping interest’ in Rodrygo and Szoboszlai could spark a ‘bombshell, high-impact operation’ where they change clubs this summer.

Szoboszlai’s excellent performances in the Premier League and Champions League have seen him impress Madrid recruitment chiefs.

Los Blancos are looking for a midfielder who can provide ‘dynamism, scoring ability and line-breaking runs’, with Szoboszlai the perfect fit.

Rodrygo, meanwhile, has ‘long-term interest’ from Liverpool. While the 25-year-old plays on the opposite flank to Salah, he could ‘take on the Egyptian’s responsibility’ as part of a ‘transitioning project.’

However, such swap deals are notoriously hard to complete. Both clubs would need to agree exactly on the value of each of their players.

We can confirm Madrid are indeed interested in Szoboszlai, though Liverpool have no plans to sell the Hungarian and are making progress in contract talks.

With regards to Rodrygo, Madrid told his potential suitors he would not be available in January. But that stance may change in the summer if Rodrygo still is not picking up regular starts.

Arsenal will provide Liverpool with competition for the two-time Champions League winner, should he become available.

But RB Leipzig’s Diomande is a more likely winger signing for Liverpool…

Sources react to Diomande ‘agreement’

Recent reports have suggested there is an agreement in place for Diomande to join Liverpool this summer, prompting a response from our sources.

“As it stands nothing is agreed. The only thing we currently know is that Yan is determined to help Leipzig finish in the top-four before then focusing on the World Cup with Ivory Coast. There is no denying the interest, nobody has. But let’s see how the coming months pan out,” a source close to Diomande’s camp exclusively told us.

We revealed on February 16 that Liverpool are the ‘most advanced’ English club in the race for the winger, who is also a target for the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leipzig are expected to hold out for at least €100million (£87m / $118m) before selling Diomande. Red Bull chiefs believe he is the most exciting player in their portfolio since Erling Haaland.

Liverpool received a major boost in January when Diomande admitted his father is a Reds supporter who wants to see his son play at Anfield.

There is a long way to go, but Liverpool have positioned themselves at the front of the queue to land the elite dribbler.

Slot sack update

Liverpool got lucky on Sunday when they snatched a late 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, despite putting in a woeful first-half performance.

The victory kept Liverpool in contention for Champions League qualification, which could prove pivotal to Arne Slot keeping his job.

Fabrizio Romano said: “For Arne Slot, the situation is quite clear: being in the Champions League next season is crucial for Liverpool.

“It will also help Arne Slot arriving toward the end of the season in a more relaxed situation with the club. Otherwise, if Liverpool aren’t in the Champions League next season, let’s see what kind of Champions League campaign they’ll enjoy.

“This could bring Liverpool into an important review for the summer. Now, the full focus is on the pitch, and the opportunity to win a trophy, of course, will be massive for Liverpool.

“Then, in the summer, a review of the club. Let’s see if Liverpool will be in the Champions League next season or not, and this will be one of the factors to decide on Arne Slot.

“So I expect the club at the end of the season to meet – owners, board, management, all together – to decide what they want to do.”

Slot steered Liverpool to the Premier League title during his debut season at Anfield, but he has underperformed this season after being backed with over £440m (€503.5m / $594m) worth of new signings.