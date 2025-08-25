Liverpool are in talks with Roma for the transfer of a fan favourite at Anfield who is the victim of unfortunate circumstances.

Liverpool and Arne Slot have taken a sledgehammer to the team that lifted the Premier League trophy last term. Much of the club’s business was conducted early in the window, with new starters signed in both full-back positions at No 10 and up front.

The arrival of Milos Kerkez (£40m – Bournemouth) arose due to the sharp decline of Andy Robertson last term.

The Scot is unquestionably Liverpool’s greatest left-back in the Premier League era, though the 31-year-old’s decline was impossible to ignore.

However, three into one does not go and the odd man out is fan favourite, Kostas Tsimikas.

“Kostas Tsimikas exit, expected to accelerate as Liverpool could also open to potential initial loan proposals,” wrote Fabrizio Romano last week.

“The left back is prepared to leave as Kerkez and Andy Robertson will be the left-backs for Arne Slot.”

Ironically, had Robertson still been the player he once was, Kerkez would not have been signed and Tsimikas would be staying.

Unfortunately for the player referred to among Liverpool fans as the ‘Greek Scouser’, Tsimikas’ demotion to third place in the pecking order is not a result of his own shortcomings.

And according to the latest from Sky Italia and Sky Sports, Tsimikas is now the subject of confirmed talks with Roma.

Sky Italia reported: ‘Roma is interested in strengthening their defence, and [director of football Frederic] Massara is targeting left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas as Angelino’s replacement.

‘For now, initial discussions with Liverpool are underway. The deal isn’t easy, but the Giallorossi are trying, and the feasibility of the deal will be determined early next (this) week.’

That report was quickly followed by Sky Sports in the UK adding: ‘Roma are interested in Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas if they lose left-back Angelino.

‘It has been reported the Italian side are looking to sign the 29-year-old on loan with Anass Salah-Eddine also looking for a new club, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

‘Tsimikas made nine Premier League starts for the Reds last season, but is yet to feature for the club in 2025/26.’

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander Isak…

It would be remiss to speak about Liverpool right now without touching on the situation involving Alexander Isak.

Liverpool travel to St. James Park to face Newcastle tonight and TEAMtalk understands a bid worth roughly £130m will be lodged soon after that match.

A final outcome – one way or another – is expected to quickly follow in the aftermath of tonight’s clash.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle expect Isak to return to training later this week if the end result is he’s blocked from joining Liverpool.

Romano stated on his YouTube channel: “The [match] between Newcastle and Liverpool is coming. Obviously it’s going to be an important moment because it’s going to close this story between Newcastle and Liverpool and then from Tuesday we will understand more on the Isak story – whether he’s going to Liverpool or whether Newcastle are going to keep the player.

“Newcastle, internally, hope that this week after the game Isak can return to training. Newcastle really hope that.

“Internally they have this feeling that they want to convince Isak to be back in training after the game on Monday.

“Liverpool remain in their position – they want Isak, they will attack for Isak, but it will depend on Newcastle.

“This story completely depends on Newcastle. Isak wants Liverpool and Liverpool are prepared to pay, but Newcastle are the ones who decide and Newcastle will try their best to keep the player.”

GO DEEPER: Why Roma want Tsimikas and how he’d fit in

By Samuel Bannister

While the likes of Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah have become big players for Liverpool since joining from Roma, the last player to move in the opposite direction was John Arne Riise in 2008.

The Norwegian powerhouse was a popular player for both clubs, and now it’s another left-back that the Serie A side have set their eyes on.

Given his situation at Liverpool, Tsimikas could be an opportunity for Roma, who have been weighing up their left-back options all summer.

In the first transfer window before the Club World Cup, there were talks for Angelino – their starting left-back, and one of their best players, last season – to be sold to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite the former Manchester City full-back impressing under Claudio Ranieri, there have been some doubts as to his suitability for new coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s all-action approach.

Nevertheless, his move to Al Hilal never went through and he started Roma’s opening game of the Serie A season against Bologna.

But another left-back could yet leave Roma before the deadline. Anass Salah-Eddine only joined them in February, but has struggled to convince in his rare opportunities to feature as Angelino’s deputy. Indeed, when Angelino went off against Bologna, Gasperini replaced him with a right-back, Devyne Rensch.

Salah-Eddine has been linked with a loan exit from Roma, potentially elsewhere in Serie A to build up experience – and that could open up the vacancy for Tsimikas.

From the Italian capital, the preferred scenario seems to be for Tsimikas to compete with Angelino in the left-back department. It should be a closer-fought battle than the one between Angelino and Salah-Eddine, with stats from last season implying Tsimikas to be slightly better defensively.

The Greece international wouldn’t necessarily be a guaranteed starter for Roma, but he would earn a fairer share of gametime than he’d get as third choice at Liverpool.