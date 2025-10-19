Fabrizio Romano has answered the one question that keeps being put to him regarding Marc Guehi potentially joining Liverpool in 2026.

Liverpool believed they’d snagged Guehi on deadline day, only for Crystal Palace to pull the plug in the final hours. Guehi had agreed personal terms with the Reds and a club-to-club agreement had also been forged. The centre-back even passed a medical, but Palace had other ideas when failing to sign a suitable replacement in time.

Guehi is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and speaking on Friday, his manager, Oliver Glasner, confirmed an extension will NOT be signed.

“I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year,” said the Austrian.

“The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, ‘no, I want to make something different’. And that’s normal.”

As you might expect for a regular England starter in the prime of his career, there are no shortage of suitors preparing to swoop.

But with Liverpool forging agreements last summer prior to the collapse of their deal, one school of thought suggests Liverpool can simply revive their move, re-hash their agreements and sign Guehi at the second time of asking.

But according to transfer guru Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel, Liverpool do NOT have anything in place for next summer and the Reds are no better placed than any of Guehi’s other admirers.

“Guehi made a very clear decision,” began Romano. “No intention to sign a new contract. He will leave in 2026.

“The most likely solution is a free transfer in the summer window, rather than a January transfer.”

On Liverpool, Romano added: “Liverpool are still interested in Marc Guehi, but are not the only club.

“There are several clubs in Spain, Germany Italy and in England VERY interested in Guehi. It’s going to be an open race.

“When I receive questions about Guehi – ‘is it already a done deal after [the close call] on deadline day?’ – what I can tell you is Liverpool are still interested, but nothing done or agreed [for next summer].”

Who else is pursuing Guehi?

Romano’s reporting echoes what transfer insider, Dean Jones, exclusively told TEAMtalk on Saturday.

Jones explained: “I am told it is almost certain he will go at the end of the season rather than January. That is the preference.

“If you look at it from his point of view, he will never be in a better position to get the move of his dreams. As a free agent the world of football is his to choose from and as soon as the move to Liverpool fell through, that’s what the focus became.

“Professionally it is better for him to leave as a free agent and personally it is better too.

“He is going to get a very lucrative financial deal and can also very carefully choose his next step. This is a once in a lifetime moment to define his career with huge benefits.

“He is very open minded about what comes next and is looking at the situation with a clean slate.

“Liverpool do not have the edge. He’ll be looking towards every option with intrigue.”

Among the options open to Guehi include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. All four of those sides hold confirmed interest in the centre-back. Bayern and Inter have already opened initial talks with Guehi’s camp.

Overseas sides hold an edge over Liverpool given they can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the 25-year-old come January 1.

Liverpool cannot get anything in writing for Guehi’s potential move to Anfield until the summer window opens.

In the event Liverpool miss out on Guehi for a second time, confirmed alternatives on their radar include Dayot Upamecano and Nico Schlotterbeck.

VOTE: Where will Marc Guehi play next season? ⬇️

Latest Liverpool news

In other news, Arne Slot is having a major say in whether a high profile Liverpool star has a future at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid believe signing a Liverpool star represents far better value than moving for an Arsenal ace.

Finally, Real Madrid are being mentioned alongside a shock swoop for Florian Wirtz despite joining Liverpool just a few months ago.