Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Bayern Munich were given the chance to sign Federico Chiesa prior to the Italian winger making the switch to Anfield.

It’s fair to say that Liverpool didn’t find the summer transfer window very easy to navigate, but they did eventually get a couple of deals over the line.

While they were unable to strengthen their midfield, Arne Slot was able to bolster his squad in other areas.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join the club from next season onwards and Juventus winger Chiesa also completed his switch to Anfield.

In the end, Liverpool paid a base fee of £10m for the Italian international, with a further £2.5m to potentially follow in add-ons.

Chiesa himself seems happy to get started in his new surroundings, but things could have unfolded very differently for the 26-year-old this summer if Bayern Munich acted upon their interest.

According to Romano, the Bundesliga giants were offered the chance to sign Chiesa in June, but they ultimately decided to go after Michael Olise instead.

“Yes, Bayern were offered this possibility in June but their top target was always a different kind of player like Olise – a different player with different skills,” Romano confirmed via his Daily Briefing column.

“They appreciated Chiesa but they were not looking for that kind of player.”

Chiesa will take time to settle in at Liverpool

While the 26-year-old is clearly a very talented player, Liverpool fans will likely have to be patient while their new arrival adjusts to life in the Premier League.

His injury record at Juventus has been well-documented and Slot seems prepared to gently ease the former Juventus star into his side this season.

“One of the first things I noticed here is the players work really hard to achieve their goals so it’s important that the first player you bring in has the same attitude and brings the same culture,” said Slot upon Chiesa’s arrival.

“He works really hard on and off the pitch to try and get the best out of him and he combines this with scoring goals… he’s a really interesting signing.

“But we should take care of him in the beginning because he didn’t train with the team in the last two weeks, but beforehand, he did.

“He hasn’t played many game minutes yet but we have very good performance staff.

“We will build him up in the right way and hopefully see his quality in the future.”

