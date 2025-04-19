Fabrizio Romano has shared a telling transfer update on sought-after Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, which could offer considerable encouragement to Liverpool in their efforts to beat numerous rivals to the signing of the centre-back.

As TEAMtalk have reported previously, Huijsen is a major target for the Reds, although Chelsea also maintain a significant interest in the Spain international and have him down as their No.1 defensive target for the summer transfer window.

Interest from Europe is also rife, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich both big fans of the 20-year-old’s talents – especially when you consider his release clause sits at a more than reasonable £50million (€58m / $66m).

Given the amount of interest in him, Huijsen looks increasingly likely to move on from the Vitality Stadium this summer and Romano’s latest video report for the Daily Briefing has confirmed that the player is focused on moving to a bigger Premier League club next over a European adventure.

That news will come as a huge lift to Arne Slot, who is reported to be keen on signing Huijsen to initially be a major part of Liverpool‘s centre-back rotation, where he would play alongside and learn from skipper Virgil van Dijk before eventually becoming his long-term successor at Anfield.

Speaking on his channel, Romano reported: “For sure the most interesting case will be the one of Dean Huijsen – as revealed more than two months ago, he has a release clause of £50m, and he’s going to leave Bournemouth in the summer.

“There is interest from Real Madrid, yes. There have been many rumours from Spain, but at the moment Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back or not.

“That’s why, at the moment, Dean Huijsen is leaning towards a move internally, in the Premier League.

“He’s expected to continue in the Premier League, but at a different club. There is interest from several clubs…Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle – these four are surely in the race.

“Bayern have also been calling for weeks and weeks, but another Premier League club looks like being the most realistic destination.”

Centre-back opening at Liverpool nears

The Reds are expected to sign a new central defender this summer, despite recently handing Van Dijk a new two-year contract while Ibrahima Konate could be next in the new deal stakes amid reported PSG interest.

Joe Gomez’s continued injury issues remain a problem for the Reds, as they’ve looked to balance playing time for their top stars in what’s been a gruelling campaign that should at least end with Premier League glory.

Jarell Quansah is a name that continues to crop up when it comes to potential Anfield exits, with numerous clubs known to be interested in the England defender. Indeed, it’s been reported that Newcastle are ready to swoop for the 22-year-old, if Liverpool bring in Huijsen.

The former Juventus talent was superb again during Bournemouth’s MNF win over Fulham, with Liverpool hoping to wrap up a £95m double raid on the south coast club that also includes outstanding left-back Milos Kerkez as well.

In terms of their Premier League rivals, the Reds will definitely be able to offer Huijsen Champions League football next season, while their biggest rivals for his signature, Chelsea, sit down in seventh with the last spot going to fifth place in the table.

