Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on what the futures hold for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah amid claims one Liverpool deal has been ‘agreed.’

The superstar trio are all out of contract at season’s end and whether they have futures at Anfield has become a constant talking point throughout the season.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to sign with Real Madrid via free agency. However, the common consensus is both Van Dijk and Salah will pen fresh terms on Merseyside.

Indeed, the Athletic’s David Ornstein recently claimed it’s a matter of “when” and not “if” Van Dijk and Salah re-sign with Liverpool.

“Virgil van Dijk has spoken in the last 24 hours and said there has been progress in talks over a new contract for him,” Ornstein told NBC Sports earlier this week.

“It’s been my understanding throughout that Liverpool are confident, optimistic of renewing Van Dijk.

“And now it’s a case of when rather than if he will put pen to paper barring any last minute hitches. The talks and negotiations have been positive and cordial.”

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah,” continued Ornstein.

“Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services and as I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of when rather than if that is going to happen now. That will be really good news for them.”

One journalist who’s taken it a step further regarding Salah is Sky Sports Switzerland reporter, Sacha Tavolieri.

He claimed Salah has ‘reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool Football Club to extend his adventure until June 2027.’

Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool contracts

The speculation surrounding all three of Liverpool’s impending free agents has prompted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, to provide an update of his own.

Via his newsletter with GiveMeSport, Romano stated Liverpool are fully confident of extending Van Dijk and Salah’s stays. What’s more, the club are determined to iron out the final details with both players with all haste.

However, Romano again pointed to Alexander-Arnold’s future laying over at the Bernabeu.

“Liverpool maintain their confidence for both Salah and Van Dijk to stay and sign new deals,” reported Romano.

“The club absolutely want to get it done asap (as soon as possible), as Trent is getting closer and closer to Real Madrid.”

