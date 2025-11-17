Liverpool remain in a strong position to keep Dominik Szoboszlai from the clutches of Real Madrid, though there remains less certainty on Ibrahima Konate and despite a strong hint from the defender himself.

The Reds have stuttered their way through their Premier League title defence so far and currently sit eight points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal after a bleak run of form saw Arne Slot’s side lose four of their last five games. But while Liverpool will hope the international break will be used as a reset for their season, Slot and his team of coaches have enormous strides to make up if they are to match last season and get a consistent tune from their expensively assembled squad.

One man who has, however, been at his best this season is Szoboszlai. The Hungarian has arguably been the Reds’ best player so far this season, boasting an impressive seven goal contributions (two goals, five assists) from 16 appearances.

Such has been his fine form that the 25-year-old has been touted as the latest Reds star to come under Real Madrid’s watchful eye.

But amid strong reports that Liverpool are keen to open talks over an extension to Szoboszlai’s deal that still has over two years left to run, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Hungarian’s situation.

Asked about Real Madrid’s links to the 25-year-old, he answered on Threads: “Liverpool have offered Szobo a new deal. Let’s see how talks go!”

The situation around Konate, though, is certainly more pressing. His existing deal expires next summer and he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid from January 1 – just 45 days from now.

However, after Konate dropped a huge hint on his future on Sunday, Romano was also keen to stress that the ball remains in Liverpool’s court….

What is being said about Ibrahima Konate’s future?

Reiterating that discussions between Konate’s camp and Liverpool remain ongoing and there remains a chance that the defender will soon agree fresh terms at Anfield, Romano continued: “Talks between Konate and Liverpool are still ongoing. Let’s see!”

If Liverpool can nail down the centre-half to a fresh deal, it will end concerns that a free exit to the Berbabeu is on the cards amid almost a year’s worth of speculation.

And with time ticking along on the talks and drawing ever closer to that January 1 cut-off, those rumours have started to gather serious pace.

Konate, though, insists that supporters should not believe all they read in the media and addressed his future ahead of France’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

“As for me, I’ve seen a lot of things, particularly in the media. I saw that Liverpool made me a new offer recently,” he said.

“I don’t know where that info comes from. But now, my agents are still discussing with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made and that I’ll be able to announce what I’ll do very soon.”

Latest Liverpool news: Talks held over £70m England gem; Olise transfer truths

Meanwhile, it’s claimed that Liverpool will be strong contenders to sign Adam Wharton in 2026 after reportedly holding talks over a potential transfer that could set them back as much as £70m.

On the subject of Wharton, claims that Marc Guehi is on his way to Liverpool next summer have grown more legs off the back of strong reports in the Spanish media and amid a significant admission from his Crystal Palace and England teammate.

Elsewhere, our sources have revealed all on Liverpool’s chances of a blockbuster swoop for Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise next year, with the French winger reportedly being lined up as Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor at Anfield.

