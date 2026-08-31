Romano delivers major green light on Liverpool forward signing amid Gakpo, Sarr updates

Fabrizio Romano has given a Liverpool ‘here we go’ over the imminent signing of top Saint-Etienne attacking talent Djylian N’Guessan, while also providing updates on the chase for Ismaila Sarr and Cody Gakpo’s future.

The Reds remain on the hunt for fresh additions to Andoni Iraola’s attack before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday evening, with Bradley Barcola already poised to sign his blockbuster deal from PSG after passing his medical on Sunday.

The arrival of Barcola is set to trigger Gakpo‘s move to Manchester City, after the Netherlands international decided to snub a proposed £85million switch to Tottenham Hotspur in favour of heading to The Etihad instead.

And, while the arrival of N’Guessan will not change the club’s approach during the final couple days of the window, it continues their drive to have one eye on the future at Anfield.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna first broke the news on X, he wrote: “EXCL: #PL | Advanced negotiations between ASSE and Liverpool for the transfer of Djylian N’Guessan. Last details to settle.”

he than added on Foot Mercato: “AS Saint-Etienne has made no secret of the fact that the doors are open for its young star, 18-year-old Djylian N’Guessan. The striker’s contract expires in 2027, which ultimately leaves few alternatives.

“And according to our information, ASSE is in advanced negotiations with Liverpool for the transfer of N’Guessan, who is considered by the Reds to be a great prospect for the future. There are only a few hours left to finalize the deal… or not.”

And Romano shortly after confirmed that a deal has been agreed for the versatile forward, who will join in the summer of 2027 after another season with the French outfit.

Romano posted on X: “Liverpool agree deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan from Saint Etienne, here we go! 18 year old French striker joins in summer 2027, done also player side as #LFC got the authorization for medical. Follows Lucca Brughmans deal as another one for future – after @Santi_J_FM.”

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Gakpo exit nears as Liverpool stil hunt Sarr, Minteh

The news comes after Romano also provided an update on the future of Gakpo, along with Liverpool’s chase for the likes Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr and Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then, talking about the Cody Gakpo situation, the agreement is done. Cody Gakpo and Manchester City have an agreement on the contract, all set already.

“Manchester City have also sent an £85m bid to Liverpool. Liverpool will only accept if they get the right winger before the end of the deadline. Otherwise, they will keep Cody Gakpo.

“So this is the domino now. Who is the winger they want? At the moment, the favourite, more than Yankuba Minteh, is Ismaila Sarr. Ismaila Sarr is the favourite candidate.

“My understanding is that Crystal Palace are still saying no to Sarr’s exit. At the same time, they are also exploring possibilities for wingers on the market in case they get the right proposal for Sarr.

“Liverpool had a bid rejected earlier this week. There were zero links in the media between Ismaila Sarr and Liverpool, but I told you Liverpool sent a bid. It was £50m and was rejected by Palace.

“All people denied this, but now they are all talking about Ismaila Sarr and Liverpool because there was a bid and it got rejected. I can guarantee 100% that there was a bid sent by Liverpool in writing, so an official bid, not a verbal proposal.

“It was £45m plus £5m in add-ons, for a £50m package, but Crystal Palace are not selling the player for this money.

“So, let’s see what is going to happen there. Ismaila Sarr wants the move. He wants to go to Liverpool, but now it depends on the two clubs.

“Again, as I told you in the last video, Liverpool are being offered wingers every minute because all the clubs and all the agents know that Liverpool obviously need a winger.”

Meanwhile, Romano has also confirmed that Liverpool are also on the brink of signing a new goalkeeper and what that might mean for Giorgi Mamardashvili.