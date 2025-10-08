Liverpool are refusing to give up on trying to secure the signing of Marc Guehi in 2026 and are ready to bring forward their plans to seal a deal in a bid to ward off ‘concrete interest’ from Bayern Munich – and with a former Crystal Palace manager now naming the club he expects the England defender to join.

Guehi is now just under nine months from entering free agency, with the 25-year-old defender already emerging as one of the most in-demand stars in world football next year. But having established himself as one of the best around for club and country, the transfer scramble to land the player is only just getting started.

Liverpool, who came within a whisker of adding the 26-times capped England star to their ranks on transfer deadline day, remain firmly in the race, but they are now joined by Spanish duo Real Madrid and Barcelona – though the strongest threat of all looks set to arrive from Bayern Munich.

According to Florian Plettenberg, they now have a very concrete interest in his signing and have already held ‘initial talks’ with the player’s representatives.

However, the Sky Germany reporter insists Liverpool continue to ‘give everything’ for a deal themselves.

Now, off the back of that, Sky Sports have delivered a new update on the centre-half’s situation – and it seems Crystal Palace are very much bracing themselves for his exit.

And while the broadcaster feels that Real Madrid and Barcelona ‘hold an advantage’ in the transfer race, they also suggest Liverpool could look to launch a January move for the player and ensure they are not beaten to the punch by the European giants, who themselves would prefer a deal at the season’s end and when the player becomes a free agent.

The prospect of Liverpool first launching a firm bid, though, for Guehi in the winter window is not a new concept to regular readers of these pages and our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, went against the grain last month to explain how ‘chess pieces were already in motion’ over a January deal…

Marc Guehi latest: What are Ornstein, Romano et al saying?

Fletcher wrote: ‘La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be eyeing Guehi for a January move, adding urgency to Liverpool’s quest to secure the services of the former Chelsea centre-back. However, these reports are to be read with caution.

‘Palace, aware of the risk of losing their captain for nothing next summer, face mounting pressure to cash in during the January transfer window.

‘Clubs often leverage media narratives to spark bidding wars or inflate fees, and Palace’s posturing could be a tactic to extract maximum value.

‘However, Liverpool, known for their shrewd transfer dealings, hold a trump card: Guehi’s desire to join them.

‘Liverpool’s strategy could hinge on a calculated lowball offer in January. By presenting a modest bid, they might tempt Palace to accept less than their desired valuation rather than lose Guehi for free months later.

‘Additionally, Liverpool could reach an agreement in principle with Guehi in January for a summer move, thereby securing his services without a transfer fee.

‘This dual approach – a low offer or an agreement in principle for the summer – puts the Reds in a commanding position.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein, however, does not think the Reds will make a move in January, preferring instead to wait until the summer.

“They tried for Marc Guehi. It collapsed on deadline day and I think Liverpool would go back in for him in the summer of 2026. I’m not expecting him to leave Crystal Palace in January. Actually, I’m not expecting Liverpool to go for a centre back in January as things stand,” Ornstein stated.

“Of course, these things could change, but I don’t think it’s a plan.”

On the competition Liverpool will face, he added: “They [Liverpool] won’t have a clear run at Guehi, because there’s going to be competition perhaps from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City.”

Despite that, another journalist, Ben Jacobs, insists the Reds are holding ‘internal discussions’ over the possibility of signing a new defender in January, revealing that four other names aside from Guehi had now been added to their wishlist.

Plettenberg, though, is adamant that Bayern are to be taken seriously, commenting: ‘FC Bayern are already looking concretely at Marc Guehi. Max Eberl is a big admirer, and initial talks with the player’s representatives have already taken place.

‘Bayern are interested in a free transfer in 2026, but that depends on what happens with Upamecano/Kim.

‘There is competition: Liverpool and Barcelona are seriously involved, and Real Madrid are also in the race.’

Those claims have also been backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who has stated that he expects a ‘crazy battle’ to ensue for his services.

“At the end of the season Marc Guehi will leave on a free transfer,” Romano began.

“That’s very clear, this decision is not going to change, and so it’s obvious to have many clubs [interested].

“I’m receiving questions on Bayern, Barcelona, Real Madrid… I can tell you there are several top clubs.

“I told you immediately after the [summer] window closed that Liverpool will be there, because Liverpool WILL be there for Guehi.

“Liverpool are one of the clubs in conversation to sign the player on a free next summer. But it’s not only Liverpool, it’s several clubs involved in this race.

“There is interest from Bayern for sure, there is interest from Spanish top clubs, there is interest from English top clubs as well, not only Liverpool. Italian top clubs also calling for Marc Guehi, and ready to offer important salaries. So there is going to be a crazy battle.”

Palace star keeping an open mind over his future

Another of our reporters, Dean Jones, insists Guehi is treating the interest with a fresh perspective and is currently in no hurry to decide his next move.

“I think we need to be very clear that the situation has changed with Guehi,” Jones explained. “He is looking at things from a fresh perspective now. His approach to a transfer is unclouded by past thoughts.

“So I would take the Bayern rumour seriously, it might be something that starts to hold real appeal as the player thinks about his next move.

“Of course, there was a sense of disappointment when his move to Liverpool fell through, but some of the reports were over the top in terms of his reaction.

“He always knew there was a chance that deal could collapse and he’s a level-headed player who knows other opportunities are ahead of him.

“He did want to join Liverpool and is still interested, but now the situation is completely open. I don’t think he is any more likely to commit to Anfield than any other major club at this moment.

“I understand he’s looking at everything with fresh eyes and Bayern could well become a very interesting option.”

Alan Pardew tips Bayern Munich to seal a deal

Speaking on Sky Sports on Wednesday morning, former Crystal Palace and Newcastle boss Alan Pardew believes Guehi will end up moving to Germany with Bayern Munich.

“My guess is that internationally will be an option because of that January clause where a club can sign him, and I think Munich are in the box seat. And I think that’s similar to Real Madrid. They have a similar model. They’re looking for some kind of influence and change and value to their signings.

“So he’ll play for any of them teams and I think it’ll be brilliant for England in the World Cup. Marc has ended up, in my view, in a better position actually than he would have been if he’d have moved to Liverpool.”

Liverpool boss Slot has also come clean on his failure to land Guehi over the summer, stating prior to the Reds’ match at Selhurst Park, which resulted in a 2-1 defeat: “I think it would be a bit ridiculous if I deny that we were close to signing him. It was so out in the open that it would be ridiculous.

“It’s a pity, not only for us but also for the player. But he’s in a good place playing at Palace, where he won the Charity Shield and FA Cup with a very good manager.”

Palace counterpart, Oliver Glasner, also admits the breakdown of that summer move did leave the player a little disappointed, though insisted he has no doubts about the player’s commitment to the cause.

Glasner explained: “Of course, Guehi was a little bit disappointed after the Liverpool saga.

“But then he said, ‘No, it’s fine, I like being here, I like the team, I like the staff, I like Crystal Palace, I’m a south London boy, I will give my best’.”

Glasner added: “I’m completely convinced, and I mention this quite often, as long as Marc is playing for Crystal Palace, he will be playing with 100 per cent.

“I’m really convinced that he will show this again. He’s an amazing player, he’s in amazing shape. So I expect a great game from him.

“Of course, I had a conversation with Marc, but I think you will expect it to maybe have been more or longer, it was really a very short conversation because it was easy.”

Liverpool latest: Bayern double down on Olise; red-hot £75m Prem star targeted

It’s not just Guehi that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are in a war over, with the Premier League champions also strongly credited with an interest in Michael Olise amid claims of a record-breaking move to Anfield next year.

However, two Bayern Munich transfer chiefs have conducted simultaneous interviews to double down on their stance in a message that could make the Reds think twice over a move.

Olise is seen as a potential replacement for talismanic star Mo Salah at Anfield, but it seems the France star is not their only obsession with a transfer journalist this week naming three world-class options on their radar and with the sale of the Egyptian star in 2026 not being ruled out.

On the subject of Salah, we’ve taken a deep dive into his struggles at Anfield in recent weeks, naming eight reasons behind his poor form under Slot right now. We’ve also asked if a 2026 sale could indeed be on the cards…

And finally, the Reds have their gaze firmly set on signing a £75m-rated Premier League star, second only to Erling Haaland right now, and with Richard Hughes offering the Premier League champions a significant transfer advantage over their rivals.

Cast your vote ~ Where will Marc Guehi play next season?