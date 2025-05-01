Liverpool admiration in Morgan Rogers has been CONFIRMED by Fabrizio Romano – though the transfer journalist has moved to play down the Reds’ chances of a stunning summer raid on Aston Villa after the England star’s eye-watering asking price emerged.

The Reds are currently revelling in their Premier League title triumph, which was secured with four games to spare on Sunday. Liverpool have been far and away the most dominant side in the top flight this season and it caps a remarkable first season in charge for Arne Slot.

However, with a vast array of cash at his disposal this summer after only bringing in two confirmed signings during his reign so far, Slot is now ready to spend big this summer to put his own stamp down on the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp and ahead of what has been described to our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher as a ‘historic’ summer transfer window.

To that end, Slot is hoping to strengthen across his side with the first three deals, worth a combined £175m, cited by a top source on Wednesday.

However, Slot is also thinking long-term and one player he also admires is Aston Villa playmaker Rogers, who has emerged as a player of genuine quality under Unai Emery’s guidance this season.

The 22-year-old has been involved in 27 goals this season (14 scored, 13 assists) from 50 appearances for Aston Villa – averaging out at an involvement every 153.4 minutes of action played across the 2024/25 campaign.

That form has also brought international recognition with England, while an army of admirers are also keen on prising the player away, amid claims both Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on a possible summer deal.

But Romano has now revealed Liverpool have also added the 22-year-old to their wanted list, though he admits a move will be difficult to pull off.

“Sources have told Givemesport that Liverpool have also sent their scouts several times to follow Rogers’ progress at Villa, considering him as an ideal player for the future,” Romano began.

“But both Chelsea and Liverpool consider the deal as ‘difficult’ for this summer, as Aston Villa have no plans to let Rogers leave.

“He’s seen as a crucial part of Unai Emery’s project and the club have already made a big profit by selling Jhon Duran to Al Nassr in January, so an exit for Rogers is considered as ‘complicated’ by those close to Liverpool,” Romano adds.”

Aston Villa put prohibitive price tag on Morgan Rogers

Rogers arrived in the Premier League in February last year when Villa paid Middlesbrough a bargain £15m for his capture. The attacking midfielder forced his way into Emery’s side towards the end of last season, but it is the current campaign where he has really flourished.

Having now won four England caps and played a leading role in their march to the Champions League quarter-finals, Rogers, whose deal at Villa Park that runs through to 2030, is now rated at upwards of £80m – and it could take a club-record fee topping the £100m Man City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021 for them to consider his sale.

While refusing to completely rule Liverpool and Chelsea out the hunt entirely, Romano claims both sides will continue to keep tabs on the player with regards a possible future move and should Villa’s finances dictate that a sale may become necessary.

“For sure, Chelsea and Liverpool both like Rogers and will keep monitoring his progress, then in the case of any surprise movements or potential exits, both clubs will be attentive this summer or in the future.”

TEAMtalk has subsequently been informed Chelsea believe Rogers’ high price point is likely ‘too difficult to navigate.’

Rogers’ finest moment this season arguably came against Celtic in the Champions League when he bundled in a hat-trick in a 4-0 romp on matchday eight.

Speaking after the game for TNT Sports, former Celtic and Villa star Stiliyan Petrov was wowed by what he had seen.

“He was just outstanding, we saw everything from the young man. He looked like a mature player,” the iconic former Bulgarian midfielder told TNT Sports.

“He looked like he is going to be a star. He could have scored another two.”

Morgan Rogers stats: Is Aston Villa star worth £100m price tag?