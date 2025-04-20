Will Alexander-Arnold be wearing Liverpool or Real Madrid colours in 2025?

Fabrizio Romano has provided insight into whether the managerial upheaval at Real Madrid could see a move for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold aborted.

Alexander-Arnold has been Real Madrid’s No 1 transfer target irrespective of position for well over a year. Los Blancos are convinced the Liverpool right-back can bring a new dimension to their side and the 26-year-old is just two months away from becoming a free agent.

Real Madrid have been negotiating with Alexander-Arnold since the player entered the final six months of his deal in January.

A deal between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid is extremely advanced, while the recent extensions signed by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah haven’t prompted a change of heart.

However, a new threat to Alexander-Arnold’s move to Madrid has emerged – the developing situation around the management position.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to lose his job, with Sky Sports claiming he’ll get the boot after the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have been more cautious when referencing the sack timeline. Nonetheless, both trusted reporters have stressed Ancelotti is on the brink and expected to depart by the summer at the latest.

Changes in manager often bring about changes in recruitment plans too. Indeed, while a player may be suited to the outgoing boss, there’s no guarantee he’ll be viewed in the same light by the incoming boss.

But according to Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel, Real Madrid have no intention of pulling the plug on their move for Alexander-Arnold.

The club believe the Reds ace is an ideal fit regardless of who their manager is. Furthermore, Alexander-Arnold’s desire is to play for Real Madrid and not Carlo Ancelotti specifically.

“This (Real Madrid changing manager), according to my information, is not having an impact on Trent Alexander-Arnold,” declared Romano.

“Because the agreement between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid – yet to be completed in terms of signing the contract but verbally at the final stages – that story remains absolutely valid.

“So Trent didn’t negotiate for a specific [Real Madrid] coach. Trent negotiated with Real Madrid and the Real Madrid proposal was for Alexander-Arnold not depending on the coach situation.

“So Real Madrid absolutely want to complete a deal with Alexander-Arnold and trust Alexander-Arnold as a really important signing for the summer transfer window. That remains the case.”

Xabi Alonso to succeed Carlo Ancelotti

Links to Jurgen Klopp have come and gone, with the German’s agent, Marc Kosicke, confirming Klopp has no intention of returning to management next season.

Instead, Real Madrid are pressing ahead with plans to appoint Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti’s successor.

Leverkusen will not stand in Alonso’s way, though they will demand a significant exit fee. Per Sky Germany, Leverkusen will demand €15m-€20m before letting Alonso leave. The Spaniard is under contract with the club for one more year.

Real Madrid want Alonso in place for the revamped Club World Cup which gets underway on June 14.

If unable to make that a reality, Romano revealed an in-house solution of appointing Santi Solari in an interim capacity could be sought.

Solari briefly managed Real Madrid during the 2018/19 season, though his last job in management with Mexican side Club America ended in 2022.

Since then Solari returned to Real Madrid in a hierarchical role and currently serves as their director of football.

Latest Liverpool news – ‘Serious’ Villa offer / Exit assured / Top 10 earners

🔴 Liverpool preparing ‘serious offer’ for Aston Villa ace now ‘top’ of Reds’ shortlist

🔴 Game over for huge star at Liverpool with exit declared by Fabrizio Romano

🔴 Liverpool wages: Top 10 highest-paid players at Anfield after new Salah, Van Dijk deals