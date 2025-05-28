Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the Florian Wirtz to Liverpool transfer

Amid a concerning lack of developments in Liverpool’s moves for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed his expectations on all three deals.

Liverpool have wasted no time putting the pieces in place for a historic summer transfer window. Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen has been identified as the perfect replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold who is heading to Real Madrid.

Personal terms with the Dutchman are in place and Frimpong has also passed a medical. Liverpool intend to trigger Frimpong’s €35m release clause.

Over at left-back, Liverpool have broadly agreed personal terms with Milos Kerkez who will supersede Andy Robertson as first choice.

Discussions with Bournemouth regarding a transfer fee in the £40m-£45m range are open and ongoing.

But by far the biggest deal in Liverpool’s proposed triple coup centres on Florian Wirtz.

The Reds have agreed a five-year contract with Wirtz who is set to slot straight in amongst Liverpool’s highest-earning players.

Leverkusen value their talisman – who has chosen to sign for Liverpool ahead of Bayern Munich – at a gigantic €150m / £126m.

Trusted reporter Romano broke the news of Liverpool launching their first official bid for Wirtz on Monday morning. The offer was worth ‘in excess of €100m package with add-ons.’

However, developments in the Wirtz saga have been in curiously short supply over the last 48 hours. There has been no word on whether Leverkusen have accepted or rejected the bid and if it’s the latter, what counter-demands they’ve made.

Furthermore, there is still no sign of an announcement on Frimpong or a club-to-club agreement with Bournemouth for Kerkez.

The radio silence could be concerning to some, especially with Liverpool’s recent trend of missing out on key transfer targets like Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Martin Zubimendi.

However, when taking to his YouTube channel, Romano insisted all three of Liverpool’s moves remain on track and his “expectation” is the trio of deals WILL be completed.

“Let me clarify that the conversations for Florian Wirtz to Liverpool continue,” began Romano. “So let me be very clear.

“Frimpong, DONE. Milos Kerkez, a deal that can really happen for Liverpool with conversations underway with Bournemouth and the agreement with the player almost okay.

“So Liverpool are working on the Milos Kerkez deal and then for Florian Wirtz, agreement with the player done and conversations underway with Bayer Leverkusen after first proposal.

“They are discussing about the bonuses, they are discussing all the details of this deal but for sure they are working hard to get the Florian Wirtz deal done… and it won’t take too long.

“That’s the message coming from those close to this deal and my expectation remains for this deal to be completed.”

Wirtz coup an “embarrassment” for Bayern Munich and Bundesliga

News of Liverpool being in pole position to snatch Germany’s best player away from the clutches of Germany’s biggest club has gone down exactly like you’d expect in Germany.

Indeed, German publication BILD stated that Liverpool jumping in to hijack the deal is an “embarrassment” for the Bavarian giants.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus has also shared his thoughts on the Reds beating out his old club for the supremely talented 22-year-old, calling it “painful” for Die Roten’s honorary president Uli Hoeness.

“This is a defeat for Bayern, and for Uli Hoeness personally, certainly the most painful in the transfer market in recent times: he had repeatedly stated that Wirtz was their absolute dream player, and that Bayern would pull out all the stops to sign him,” Matthaus said.

“Bayern is simply not the no.1. The Premier League, with its quality at the top and its breadth, is the best league in the world, with great intensity and pace.”

TIMELINE: How Liverpool swept all aside for Florian Wirtz

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.